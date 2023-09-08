Ayala Land Premier tops off Arbor Lanes

Another address of distinction has been created with the structural completion of the final two towers of Arbor Lanes, the pioneering luxury condominium enclave of Ayala Land Premier (ALP) in the 74-hectare, mixed-use master planned Arca South estate in Taguig City. The milestone was recently commemorated with a topping-off ceremony onsite with ALP officials and project team partners.

The five-tower, midrise vertical community was launched in 2014, espousing low-density, intimate garden living in the city. The buildings in the development are arranged in a rectilinear manner, creating corridors of verdant greenery as well as common spaces where amenities such as gardens, pools and lounges are housed.

“The completion of Arbor Lanes marks an important milestone for ALP as it continues to deliver on its vision of premier homes that provide only distinctive daily living experiences as well as enduring value,” stated Paolo Viray, Chief Operating Officer of Ayala Land Premier Inc.

Arbor Lanes is currently home to more than a hundred residents in its earlier towers that have already been turned over. The growth of the community is in sync with the burgeoning development in Arca South, such as the opening of the estate’s Family Park and Interactive Park. Aside from providing venues for social and outdoor interaction, these parks are an integral link to Arca Main Street, comprised of an anchor Landers Superstore that has already opened its doors to Arca South citizens last June 2023, as well as other service establishments and convenie