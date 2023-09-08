Airing ‘anti-admin’ views behind DOF Usec. Magno’s exit, but AER defends her

Malacañang on Friday said Finance Undersecretary Cielo Magno was removed from her office allegedly for constantly bringing her “anti-administration” sentiments before the public.

“She has been against the policies of this administration and made it known to the public on social media long before the President even assumed office,” Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin said in a brief statement.

However, nongovernment advocacy group Action for Economic Reforms (AER) said “Magno’s forced departure from the DOF means that the administration is jeopardizing and forgoing the opportunity to enact positive reforms,” in contrast to the clear intent of President Marcos to have a Cabinet of “diverse” political backgrounds but with proven expertise.

AER said, “The administration has lost a reformer with technical expertise who can reach out to sectors with varying persuasions—politicians, investors and businessmen, people’s organizations, academics, and the international community. It has lost a reformer who has the technical grasp and the political acumen to shepherd the reforms.

Against the backdrop of rising inflation, a ballooning fiscal deficit, and lackluster growth, the loss of good reformers makes the work at the Department of Finance all the more challenging.”

Bersamin issued the statement after Magno announced her resignation and said she planned to resume teaching at the University of the Philippines’s School of Economics (UPSE), where she is an alumna.

Prior to leaving her post as the lead to the Department of Finance’s Fiscal Policy and Monitoring Group, Magno posted a graph depicting the Law of Supply of Demand on September 1, 2023.

This was a day after President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. issued Executive Order No. 39, which imposed a price cap for regular- and well-milled rice.

Bersamin noted that while they recognize such opposition as part of everyone’s right of free speech, including that of Magno’s, they would have opted for such matters to be raised privately with colleagues so it can be addressed by the administration.

The Executive Secretary, while still wishing Magno the best in her future endeavors, described her as someone who is “clearly set on maligning” the administration.

“The termination of her appointment could only be expected as she clearly does not support the administration and its program for nation-building,” Bersamin said.

But AER described as “baseless and unfair” the accusation that Magno “clearly does not support the administration and its program for nation building” and “was clearly set on maligning [the administration].”

“Undersecretary Magno is most professional and competent. During her stint as DOF Undersecretary, she worked for good policies, including: the reform of the military and uniformed personnel [MUP] pension regime which, according to DOF Secretary Ben Diokno, will prevent a ‘fiscal collapse;’ reforming the mining fiscal regime not only to generate additional revenues but to clear the uncertainty that deters investments; health taxes to fund President Marcos’ food stamp program and other social protection measures; the re-entry of the Philippines into the globally prestigious Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative [EITI]; and the improvement in the fiscal incentive rationalization system by adopting firm but non-dogmatic rules on the Value Added Tax [VAT],” AER pointed out.

All of these, it stressed, “[translate] into better economic performance and investor confidence. Thus, Undersecretary Magno’s reform effort[s], in line with the President’s statements and Finance Secretary’s directives, are in the best interest of the country and of the Marcos administration.”