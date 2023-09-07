GEA-2 winners given more time to comply with requirements

The Department of Energy (DOE) has moved the deadline for the submission of post-auction requirements for the second round of the Green Energy Auction (GEA-2) by a month.

From September 10, the agency said in an advisory issued on Wednesday that the deadline to comply with the post-auction requirements will be extended to October 10.

The post-auction requirements include an affidavit of undertaking to deliver the committed capacity, performance bond, and proof of acquisition of renewable energy (RE) contract.

The DOE clarified that winning bidders need not submit any document to comply with the third requirement. Their bids will be verified by the DOE if it is already covered by an RE contract. Those with RE contract applications where the legal, technical, and financial documents are found acceptable by 12 noon of October 10 will be deemed to have complied with this requirement.

“Such status shall be posted in the Energy Virtual One Stop Shop system by 1pm of October 10, 2023 for the information of the concerned winning bidder,” the DOE said.

Winning bidders that will not submit the post-auction requirements before September 25 will be required to extend the validity of the required bid bond from October 1 to 31, with proof of extension to be submitted not later than September 27. Failure to submit such proof of bid bond validity extension within the prescribed timeline shall result in the post-auction disqualification of the bid and the corresponding forfeiture of the bid bond, the DOE warned.

“Consequent to the extension of deadline to comply with the post-auction requirements, the issuance of the Certificate of Award to winning bidders that are found post-auction qualified shall be on or before November 10, 2023,” it added.

Under the GEA-2, a total capacity of 11,600 megawatts (MW) installation target was auctioned off. The DOE received bid offers totaling 3,580.76 megawatts (MW) but the capacity was later trimmed to 3,440.756MW after the bid bonds of three potential winning bidders were not accepted for failure to comply with the terms of reference. Hence, 8,159.24MW of capacity were left unsubscribed. Overall, the DOE said more than half of the winning capacity committed from GEA-2 is from ground-mounted solar with a total of 1,878.982 MW, while 9.390 MW, 90 MW and 1,462.384 MW are from rooftop solar, floating solar and onshore wind, respectively.

The agency said the total winning capacity of GEA-2 has increased by 74.93 percent compared to the first auction round held last year. The renewable energy facilities to be set up by the winning bidders will be awarded with 20-year power supply agreements.