Wilcon Depot’s charity initiative builds stronger homes and communities

Amidst the aftermath of Typhoon Egay, Wilcon Depot has donated generous quantities of sacks of rice to provide relief to the affected communities in the North Area.

Through collaborative efforts of local government, volunteers, and the Wilcon branches in the North Luzon regions, including Wilcon Depot Guiguinto, Bulacan; Calumpit, Bulacan; Iguig, Cagayan; Laoag, Ilocos Norte; Mexico, Pampanga; and Bantay, Ilocos Sur, they successfully handed over the donations to the families in need.

Lending a helping hand and providing support to affected areas across the Philippines is part of Wilcon Depot’s commitment to corporate social responsibility. The company is known for adhering to its core values of integrity, professionalism, and customer-centric service, which extend beyond the retail sphere. These values are reflected in the company’s commitment to giving back and making a positive impact in the communities it serves.

Wilcon Depot also understands that every small step counts in rebuilding lives and restoring hope. Taking part in these efforts is just one way that Wilcon Depot aims to make a meaningful contribution to society.

