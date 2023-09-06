SEC will soon issue revised sustainability reporting rules

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is drafting guidelines which will ensure the consistency and uniformity of sustainability measures that will be reported by listed Philippine companies.

The SEC said it will soon release a memorandum circular on the revised guidelines for listed firms, which will include the sustainability reporting form to guide them with their reports. The revised guidelines seek to further enhance the quality of sustainability reporting and ensure consistency of nonfinancial information submitted by listed firms.

“This is a significant step towards consistent, comparable and reliable sustainability information, ending the so-called alphabet soup of voluntary adoption of various standards,” SEC Chairman Emilio B. Aquino said.

The revised guidelines will take into consideration global sustainability standards, such as International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) S1 on general requirements for disclosure of sustainability-related financial information and IFRS S2 on climate-related disclosures, among others.

“These standards serve as an effective and proportionate global framework of investor-focused disclosures on sustainability and climate-related risks and opportunities.”

The International Organization of Securities Commissions has endorsed the said standards earlier this year, calling on its members to consider ways of adopting and applying them within the context of jurisdictional arrangements.

“The adoption of the IFRS S1 and S2 standards will complement the commission’s adoption of frameworks under the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, Global Reporting Initiative, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, and United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)-International Standards of Accounting and Reporting Guidance on Core Indicators,” Aquino said.

Since the issuance of the sustainability reporting guidelines in 2019, the SEC has seen a steady increase in the submission of sustainability reports by listed firms. Compliance rate stood at 95 percent in 2021, from 96 percent in 2020 and 93 percent in 2019.

Only around 22 percent of listed firms disclosed their sustainability reports to the SEC prior to the release of the guidelines in 2017.

Earlier this year, the SEC also adopted the ASEAN Sustainable and Responsible Fund Standards, which will allow both local and ASEAN-member investment companies and collective investment scheme operators to offer sustainable and responsible funds locally and across the region.