‘Scrap container monitoring scheme altogether’

The government must revoke a proposal to put in place a container monitoring system as this is “just a duplication” of an existing mechanism, according to a top shipping executive.

The Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport) issued last Monday a statement which quoted Patrick Ronas, president of the Association of International Shipping Lines (AISL).

Philexport said Ronas had made the pronouncement during a televised interview where he also indicated that the logistics and shipping industry continues to be wary about the Philippine Ports Authority’s (PPA) Administrative Order 04-2021or the Trusted Operator Program-Container Registration Monitoring System (TOP- CRMS).

While Ronas lauded the “turnaround” by the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) on the PPA’s proposed container registration and monitoring system, the shipping executive said this is not enough to reassure the industry.

The shipping executive referred to ARTA’s “about-face” last July when the anti-red tape watchdog reevaluated PPA’s proposed monitoring system and found it “burdensome and unnecessary,” and recommended instead to explore “cost-effective” alternatives to address potential congestion.

The TOP-CRMs, which details the container monitoring policy of the PPA, had been initially recommended for pilot implementation by the ARTA, subject to validation last March.

However, the country’s anti-red tape watchdog reevaluated the Regulatory Impact Statement (RIS) for the said policy of PPA, upon the request of various stakeholders to be affected by the proposed regulation.

ARTA said its reevaluation showed that the system would be an “added burden” for port users. The system was also not needed, it added, since PPA itself admitted there was currently no port congestion.

Ronad said the shipping industry wants to revoke the proposal and not just have it deferred indefinitely, as what the PPA Board has done.

“We don’t want a deferment, we want a revocation.”

While there are “bumps” every now and then at the ports due to, for example, weather disturbances and long holidays, which slow down cargo movement temporarily, Ronas said the terminals have the expertise and technological capabilities to get right back on track once these disturbances have passed.

Major stakeholders in the maritime industry, with backing from top business groups, have appealed to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. last January to immediately revoke a PPA order imposing an additional container monitoring system in the current ports operations.

Implementation of the order will “result in an almost 50 percent increase in the logistics cost of imported goods,” they said. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/01/27/top-business-groups-back-protests-vs-ppa-order-no-4/)

In the same statement, Ronas also shared his views on how the Philippines can become a “key trade hub” in Asia like Singapore or Hong Kong.

He noted that for exporters, the steep price of electricity “limits them from taking a look at some of the other inputs so they only have very few margins because electricity is taking a big chunk of it.”

Image credits: BusinessMirror file photo





