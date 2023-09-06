San Juan City to inspect prices of rice at Agora Public Market 

San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora will lead the inspection and monitoring of the prices of rice being sold at Agora Market tomorrow, Sept. 5, 2023, at 7:50 AM. He will be joined by MMDA Chairman Don Artes, Department of Trade and Industry(DTI) Usec. Ruth Castello and Department of Agriculture Usec. Domingo Panganiban.

The price inspection and monitoring will be done to ensure that the retailers are following the strict implementation of Executive Order No. 39, Series of 2023, or the mandated price ceiling for rice to prevent price manipulation of traders and retailers directed by Pres. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Department of Agriculture (DA).

“We are stepping up and are checking our public market to ensure that rice store owners are compliant of the mandatory prices that should effect take effect by September 5. This will be done to protect consumers. We want to be proactive for the welfare of everyone that they are getting their rice at the right price,” said Mayor Zamora.

Through this mandate, regular-milled rice are only allowed to be sold up to P41.00 per kilogram and well-milled rice will only have a ceiling price of P45.00 per kilogram. Those who will be apprehended may be charged under the following laws: RA No. 7581 or “Price Act,” RA No. 10845 or “Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act,” C.O. No. 32, Series of 2008 or “An Ordinance Creating the Local Price Control Coordinating Council.”

First offenders caught violating City Ordinance No. 32, Series of 2008 will be fined P2,000, 2nd offenders will be fined P3,000.00 and third offenders will be fined P5,000.00 and revocation of permit.