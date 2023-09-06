PHL calls for Asean unity in fostering rules-based order in South China Sea

The Philippine government called on the regional bloc at the 43rd Asean Summit in Indonesia to unite in fostering rules-based order to preserve peace and defuse tension in the South China Sea (SCS), House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez said.

Romualdez, in a statement, said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. stressed that it is imperative for Asean to leverage its regional architecture “to serve as a diplomatic bridge that promotes mutual understanding, strategic trust, and peaceful settlement of disputes.”

“The President’s stance on a rules-based approach to settling the South China Sea territorial disputes underlines our commitment to international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea [UNCLOS],” said Romualdez.

“By reiterating this stand in the Asean forum, we are emphasizing the importance of peaceful dialogue and negotiations, ensuring that our sovereign rights are recognized and respected,” he added.

The 43rd Asean Summit and Related Summits, hosted by Indonesia, are being held on the heels of the release of a new map published by the Chinese government depicting its expansive claim over the SCS.

The Philippines, along with fellow Asean members Malaysia and Vietnam, as well as India, has voiced strong objections over China’s new standard map.

“A united Asean working together for the observance of rules-based order in the South China Sea can exert considerable influence towards the peaceful and diplomatic settlement of disputes, which would be mutually beneficial for all concerned,” Romualdez said.

He said this could also push the momentum to achieve progress in the negotiations for the Code of Conduct in the SCS.

Moreover, at the Asean summit, President Marcos also cautioned against viewing the growing tension in the SCS from the perspective of a strategic competition against two opposing powerful nations.

“This not only denies us our independence and agency but also disregards our own legitimate interests,” President Marcos said.

He said that the Philippines would continue to uphold and exercise freedom of navigation and overflight in the SCS in accordance with international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS.

The Chief Executive also called for self-restraint on activities that complicate disputes in the SCS and undermine regional peace, stability, and security.

“We cannot emphasize enough that actions, not words, should be the ultimate measure of our commitment to securing peace and stability in the South China Sea. Anything else will not suffice,” he said.