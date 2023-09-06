PhilHealth chief vows to settle bulk of ₧27-B hospital dues within 90 days

The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) on Wednesday vowed to settle hospital claims worth P27 billion before the year ends.

During the budget hearing of the Department of Health and its attached agencies, PhilHealth President and CEO Emmanuel Ledesma Jr. said the state health insurer would pay a high percentage of its P27 billion hospital dues within 90 days or in the next three months.

“I’m happy to state to honorable congressmen that we will completely, hopefully, or with a very high percentage, within 90 days [we will pay the] P27 billion,” Ledesma said.

“This is on record. Within 90 days, we will try to pay a very high percentage of the P27 billion. I’m confident that within 90 days from today, the majority, if not all, will be paid off,” he added.

Ledesma made the commitment after Agri party-list Rep. Wilbert Lee questioned PhilHealth for not being able to pay hospitals despite PhilHealth’s P466 billion in investible funds and P68.4 billion in net income.

Ledesma explained PhilHealth would pay these hospitals through its Debit-Credit Payment Method (DCPM).

“The question is how we intend to do it. Our executive committee had a [recent] meeting. We are preparing to use the debit credit payment mechanism formula. We will use that to make sure that our reconciliation will be accelerated,” he explained.

Under the DCPM, PhilHealth will initially pay eligible health-care facilities (HCFs) 60 percent of the amount of receivables, then pay the remaining 40 percent “following full compliance to existing claims processing requirements and procedures and full reconciliation of the 60 percent of the total amount of receivables initially paid to the [facility].”

For 2024, the government will be appropriating P101.5 billion in premium payments to PhilHealth to achieve universal health care, which brings the gross Department of Health budget to P306.1 billion.

Ledesma also disclosed that, among other modifications, they have begun to update the benefit case packages.

Under Republic Act No. 11223, otherwise known as the Universal Health Care Act, contributions will increase from 4 percent last year to 4.5 percent this year, or from the minimum monthly premium of P400 to P450.

Based on PhilHealth’s computation for this year, they said those earning P10,000 and below would pay a premium of P450; those with an income of more than P10,000 up to P89,999.99 would contribute P450 to P4,050; and those making P90,000 or more would chip in P4,050.

But President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ordered the deferment of this year’s increase in PhilHealth premiums.

The President said the funding for PhilHealth will ensure that everyone, regardless of their background, has equitable access to health-care services, including individuals from different socioeconomic classes, ethnicities, and genders, as well as persons with disabilities.