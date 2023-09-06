Palawan promotes WPS adventure tour

THE municipality of Kalayaan in Palawan joined the recently concluded Philippine Travel Mart (PTM) and offered adventure-seeking tourists discounts for visitors to the islands claimed by the country in the West Philippine Sea.

This is the first time the tourism arm of the Kalayaan municipality has offered packages of the Great Kalayaan Expedition to the public during the country’s biggest travel event this year.

Ken Hupanda, project coordinator of Kalayaan Tourism Promotions and Development Program, said they offered a 10-percent discount to those who booked during the three-day travel mart in SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

They also offered low downpayment and easy-to-pay schemes.

The tours are powered by the Kalayaan Islands Tourism Agents (KITA) Cooperative, the only Travel Agency/Operator licensed to operate and run tours in the jurisdiction of the Kalayaan Island Group (KIG).

Two travel packages are offered:

■ Kalayaan Fish and Dive Expedition; and

■ Pag-asa Summer Tour.

Tourists joining the Kalayaan Fish and Dive Expedition will have a seven-day adventure in four islands — Lawak Island, Patag Island, Likas Island and Pag-asa Island.

In Lawak and Patag islands, tourists can experience a unique wildlife observation of migratory birds, fishing, diving, kayaking, snorkeling and fellowship lunch with island troops.

In Likas Island, tourists will be treated to a vast wildlife adventure of green sea turtles as well as engage in sports fishing.

Tourists will then proceed to Pag-asa Island, the largest island occupied by the Philippines, with 300 residents. Divers can have a field day of wreck diving and get a chance to immerse with the locals.

The Kalayaan Fish and Dive Expedition costs P120,000 (US$2,400) per person.

For 2024, there will be three expeditions scheduled — March 22-28, April 19-15 and May 24-30.

Meanwhile, those who just like to go straight to Pag-asa Island can opt for that. It is also a seven-day trip, but the cost is cheaper compared to the full expedition tour at P30,000 per person.

There will only be one Pag-asa Summer Tour for 2024, which will be on May 6-12.

Image credits: Ken Hupanda/Kalayaan Tourism Promotions and DevelopmentT Program





