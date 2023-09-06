Orthopedic Center gets ₧200-M financial aid

The Philippine Orthopedic Center (POC) can now be able to accommodate over 600 patients daily after receiving a P200 million worth of financial assistance from Malacañang.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) disclosed the amount from the Office of the President (OP) would be used by POC to accommodate more clients and modernize its facilities.

POC Medical Center Chief Dr. Jose Pujalte Jr. lauded the timely cash aid from the OP amid the “upsurge in the cases of injuries in the country.”

“Our hospital was designated as a national specialty center in orthopedics. That means that it’s an apex center. It’s an apex hospital, and for us to qualify, our equipment have…to become modern and state-of-the-art,” Pujalte said.

“So that’s where we’re going, in that direction because right now the Universal Healthcare is being implemented,” he added.

The initiative is in line with the remark of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. during his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) to provide the public better access to specialty medical services.

In his SONA last July, “President Marcos specifically mentioned the development of specialty centers and included [in] that, of course, [are] orthopedics, bolts, and joints,” Pujalte said.

The announcement of the POC donation comes after the OP recently drew criticisms for releasing P221.42-million from government contingent funds to the office of Vice President Sara Duterte last year for its Financial Assistance/Subsidy and the creation of its satellite offices.

Some lawmakers questioned the legality of the said release but the Palace maintained the fund release complied with existing government rules and regulations.