Neda eyes calibrated cuts in rice tariffs to ease prices

THE government may implement a calibrated reduction in rice tariffs to reduce the price of imported rice, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

In a statement on Tuesday, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan called for a review of existing rice tariffs to help lower the price of the staple.

Neda said the review of the existing tariff levels on rice can help lower the cost of the commodity while considering the impact of this intervention on local producers.

“To partially counterbalance the rise in global prices and alleviate the impact on consumers and households, we may implement a temporary and calibrated reduction in tariffs,” Balisacan said.

This is part of a slew of measures to make food more accessible to consumers.

Neda assured the public that the government will strengthen its measures to ensure food security, protect consumers, and provide assistance to farmers.

It said the expected reduction in rice production due to El Niño and the export ban recently imposed by major rice exporters such as India and Myanmar led to higher international rice prices.

Moreover, the alleged hoarding incidents, artificial shortage, and speculative business decisions of market players may have put further upward pressure on the domestic retail price of rice, it added.

Balisacan stressed the importance of

providing comprehensive assistance to rice and vegetable farmers to help them increase their production.

This is in response to the adverse effects of continuous rains in August and the anticipated impact of El Niño on domestic rice and vegetable production in the first quarter of 2024.

To aid consumers—particularly the poor—Balisacan said the government needs to accelerate the Food Stamp Program (FSP) rollout.

The FSP is one of the priority programs of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), which will provide P3,000 worth of food credits to target beneficiaries each month for six months.

Also, DSWD will provide P15,000 to small-scale rice retailers affected by Executive Order No. 39 through the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).

The government will also provide assistance in transporting rice sacks from farmer cooperatives and traders to retailers and wholesalers. Moreover, the Office of the President will augment the funding needed to ensure assistance to retailers.

Other government support to consumers includes the continued implementation of Kadiwa stores, targeted cash transfers, and the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Diskwento Caravan.