MGB bares ‘robust’ metallic mineral output in H1 2023

Metallic mineral production value remained robust in the first half of 2023 with an 8.06 percent growth from P113.89 billion in first half of 2022 to P123.07 billion.

With this performance, the nickel industry’s ambitious target of producing 50 million metric tons (MT) by year-end is within range as government regulators also announced the prospects of expansion with four more nickel mines going on stream between 2023 to 2025.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) attributed the growth in the metals production value to the upstanding performance of gold and nickel.

However, in terms of contribution to the total metallic mineral production value, nickel ore, nickel-cobalt mixed sulfide, and scandium oxalate led with P57.32 billion or 46.57 percent.

The production value of nickel and nickel products combined went up from P53.72 billion to P57.32 billion, or up by P3.36 billion year-on-year.

Gold took the second spot with 41.62 percent or P51.22 billion. Copper came in third with 10.35 percent or P12.74 billion.

On the other hand, the collective values of silver, chromite, and iron ore accounted for about 1.46 percent or P1.79 billion of the total production value.

Breaking it down further, nickel direct shipping ore accounted for P31.70 billion, while nickel-cobalt mixed sulfide tendered P25.48 billion; scandium oxalate made P0.14 billion.

For the first half of 2023, the top two producers for the first half were Taganito Mining Corporation (TMC) with 2,429,081 dry MT and Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) with 2,117,610 dry MT; TMC and RTNMC supply all the low-grade limonite ore feed requirements of THPAL and CBNC plants, respectively.

The limonite ores delivered to THPAL and CBNC were included in the total ore production of TMC and RTNMC. Total limonite ore delivered to CBNC by RTNMC was 1,485,597 dry MT while TMC delivered 969,475 dry MT to THPAL, which is about 70 percent and 40 percent of the total nickel ore first half production of RTNMC and TMC, respectively.

Gold, silver prices up

While the price of nickel went down this year, prices of precious metals gold and silver went up by 3.17 percent and 1.18 percent, respectively.

Gold prices realized a $59.48 markup from $1,874.47 per troy ounce in H1 2022 to $1,933.95 per troy ounce in H1 2023.

On the other hand, silver gained $0.27 from $23.30 per troy ounce to $23.57 per troy ounce, year-on-year. However, base metals, nickel, and copper posted declines during the period at 15.27 percent and 10.73 percent, respectively.

Taxes, royalties

In terms of mining taxes and fees paid to the national government during the first semester of 2023, the estimated excise tax collected was pegged at P3.25 billion, the MGB report said.

Meanwhile, the estimated collection from the royalties derived by the government from the development and utilization of the mineral resources within mineral reservation areas is about P932.02 million. There are 21 mining projects located within the mineral reservation areas, 20 nickel mining projects, and a chromite-mining project.

Unexpected

Philippine Nickel Industry Association (PNIA) President Dante Bravo said nickel’s performance in the first half is somehow surprising, considering the sluggish value of nickel during the period.

“We are not expecting this. In my personal view, this was a surprising outcome,” he said, adding that with less shipment of nickel ore and nickel products due to bad weather, he wasn’t expecting any increase in the production output year-on-year.

Bravo said he was expecting a better performance for nickel in the 2nd half of 2023 throughout the 1st quarter of 2024 due to developments in Indonesia.

Bold prediction

There are around 30 nickel mines that are currently operating in the Philippines. Last week, Bravo boldly predicted that the combined production of these companies this year could top the 50 million MT production output.

“With the price of nickel going up, and some mining operations in Indonesia stopping due to environmental concerns, we are expecting a better performance and bigger share in the market,” he said, basically referring to the demand from China.

The MGB shares this optimism, when it reported that nickel ore production is expected to expand further, with four-nickel mining projects commencing mining operations between 2023 to 2025 as part of the Priority Projects for Phase II and I. These are Zambales Chromite Mining Company Inc., Macroasia Mining Corporation, Stagno Mining Corporation, and Aam-Phil Natural Resources Exploration and Development Corporation.