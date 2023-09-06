Meralco power rates may increase in September

Electricity rates may go up this month possibly due to higher generation charge, the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) said on Wednesday.

“Although we have yet to receive the final billings from our suppliers, there may be upward pressure on the generation charge this month,” said Meralco First Vice President and head of customer retail services Joe Zaldarriaga.

Generation charge, an electric bill’s largest component, is the cost of generating electricity.

There are no initial figures yet but the higher generation charge could be driven by higher fuel prices in the world market during the supply month, Zaldarriaga said.

Two of Meralco’s power supply agreements, with Quezon Power Philippines and San Buenaventura Power Ltd., allow for fuel cost pass through. These plants make use of coal for power generation.

Also, he added, the depreciation of the peso against the US dollar is expected to have an impact as well on Meralco suppliers’ charges for the incoming billing month.

“We hope that these can somehow be mitigated by lower WESM [Wholesale Electricity Spot Market] charges that may result from lower demand and lower average capacity on outage,” said Zaldarriaga.

Last month, Meralco rates went down by P0.2908 per kilowatt hour (kWh), bringing down the overall rate for a typical household to P10.8991 per kWh. The utility firm attributed the decrease in lower generation charge by P0.2137 to P6.3929 per kWh from P6.6066 per kWh in July.

At the end of the first semester, Meralco’s customer base stood at 7.716 million, up 3 percent from 7.519 million a year ago, with the continuous energization of new customers.