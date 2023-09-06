Mayor Zamora leads inspection of rice prices in San Juan market

San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora on Tuesday led the inspection stalls at the Agora Public Market to ensure grain retailers comply with the requirements mandated by Executive Order (EO) 39 on rice prices.

The mayor was joined Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Acting Chairman Romando Artes, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Undersecretary Atty. Ruth Castello, and Department of Agriculture (DA) Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban.

Zamora noted that all rice sellers and retailers in Agora Market are compliant with EO No. 39, Series of 2023, or the mandated price ceiling for rice to prevent price manipulation of traders and retailers as directed by President Ferdinand Marcos R. Jr., to the DTI and DA.

Following the issuance of the EO, San Juan immediately created a Price Control Coordinating Council through C.O. No. 32 so that no rice retailers will manipulate the prices of rice.

“We are stepping up and are checking our public market to ensure that rice store owners are compliant of the mandatory prices,” Zamora said noting the effectivity of the memo Tuesday, September 5.

Likewise, Zamora said that the inspection aims to protect consumers.

“We want to be proactive for the welfare of everyone that they are getting their rice at the right price,” Zamora explained.

The EO sets a nationwide cap on the prices of regular-milled at P41.00 per kilogram and well-milled rice at P45.00 per kilogram.

Rice retailers caught violating the EO may be charged under the following laws: RA No. 7581 or “Price Act,” RA No. 10845 or “Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act,” C.O. No. 32, Series of 2008 or “An Ordinance Creating the Local Price Control Coordinating Council.”

First offenders caught violating City Ordinance No. 32, Series of 2008 will be fined P2,000, second offenders will be fined P3,000 and third offenders will be fined P5,000 and revocation of permit.