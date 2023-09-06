LTO to review TOP policy vs road traffic violators

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) will review the policy on the enforcement of the temporary operator’s permit (TOP), an interim license provided to motorists who were apprehended.

“We are reviewing our policies and procedures to correct or to simplify the process,” LTO Chief Vigor Mendoza II said.

Motorists who are apprehended will be issued with a temporary operator’s permit or an electronic TOP, which is valid for 72 hours.

After this period, the driver is prohibited from driving any vehicle.

Mendoza said he would meet with the Law Enforcement and Traffic Adjudication System (LETAS) and the Law Enforcement Service (LES) to tackle the “harmonization” of the TOP and the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) No. 2014-01.

The order lists the revised schedule of fines and penalties for violations of laws, rules and regulations governing land transportation.

“The harmonization of the JAO and the TOP is a priority…we will address them immediately. So the moment we implement it, we would issue the necessary changes so that we can immediately address any problem,” Mendoza said.

Meanwhile, he also announced that the LTO has ordered 15 million pieces of metal plates for both motor vehicles and motorcycles, as part of the measures to address the backlog in the soonest possible time.

He said the order would cover the current 13.2 million backlog for motorcycles and around 179,000 for motor vehicles.

“We already ordered 15 million license plates and the delivery has already started. With this, we expect to address the backlog for both motor vehicles and motorcycles on a monthly basis,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza appealed to the public for understanding, saying the volume of the backlog, especially for motorcycles, requires more time to address the issue.

He assured that all the backlogs, including the registration of new motor vehicles and motorcycles in the coming months, would all be addressed by next year.

“We are now catching up because the delivery of the plates have been fast-tracked to 250,000 pairs every month for the motor vehicle and 1 million every month for the motorcycle. So this is speeding up already,” Mendoza said. “Even our production capacity is also increasing at 32,000 per day or around 700,000 per month.”

He added that he is “confident” that “all the backlogs would be addressed by next year as well as the daily consumption rate for license plates for new vehicles and those needing plate replacements.”