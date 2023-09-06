Lalamove ties up with MMDA

Lalamove Philippines and the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) have teamed up to enhance road safety measures for motorists.

As part of their collaboration, the on-demand delivery platform provider recently turned over a brand-new Honda Click motorcycle from its Panalomove partner Agribank; driving equipment, such as insulated bag, helmet, and jacket; as well as first-aid kits.

According to Lalamove Philippines Managing Director Djon Nacario, this is one of their many initiatives together with MMDA.

“This effort is geared toward MMDA’s goal of stronger enforcement of driver safety education and regulations for all riders, especially for our Lalamove Partner Drivers.”

The company looks forward to the launch this quarter of MMDA Motorcycle Riding Academy, which is aimed at molding disciplined motorists across the metro.

“We are confident that MMDA’s driver training academy will make us a few steps closer to keeping roads fully safe for all Lalamove Partner Drivers, motorists, and pedestrians,” Nacario said.

Once ready, this driving learning institution will have the capacity to house 100 participants per batch.

It is equipped with a clinic, comfort and shower rooms, as well as dining areas for potential students.