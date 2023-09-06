House of Fruitas: Fresh products made by Filipinos, for Filipinos

The “Love Local” movement has gained a lot of traction among countless Filipinos. This wave of enthusiasm has swept across local communities, celebrating homegrown talent and outstanding local products. Apart from social media, even markets and malls have begun showcasing the best that Filipinos have to offer.

In order to fuel the momentum, iconic Filipino brand Fruitas has launched its latest campaign, aptly called “Made by Filipinos”.

Indeed, “Made By Filipinos” perfectly describes the product line and service culture of Fruitas, particularly in their fruit shakes and juices. These are freshly made from the finest locally-sourced fruits, and are thus filled with a variety of vitamins and minerals that help nourish the body.

And standing proudly within this delectable lineup of shakes and juices, shines the crowd favorite – Fruitas Buko Juice as an icon of refreshment. An embodiment of our tropical haven, a natural treat teeming with electrolytes yet scant on calories. Fruitas Buko Juice is always a choice that quenches, revitalizes, and mirrors the very essence of our sun-soaked paradise.

Beyond its products, Fruitas’ “Made By Filipinos” campaign is also a tribute to the hard work and dedication of the local farmers and workers who are responsible for bringing their harvest to Filipino consumers. It is a modest reminder of the profound impact that farmers have on Filipinos’ lives – often behind the scenes – as they labor to bring forth the raw materials that fuel businesses, nourish families, and sustain the economy.

Support the movement! Get to know more about Fruitas “Made By Filipinos” campaign by visiting their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/fruitas.ph or Youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xSmXxoyMGGY.

Taste the refreshing flavors of Filipino pride with House of Fruitas brands such as Fruitas, Balai Pandesal, Soy&Bean, and more.

Looking to be a House of Fruitas frentrepreneur? Send them a message on Facebook or e-mail them at franchise@fruitasholdings.com or call them at 0939-1010-101. You may also visit their website at www.fruitasholdings.com.