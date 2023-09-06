Group prods TC to rule on import incentive for 2 and 3 wheeled EVs

CitizenWatch Philippines on Wednesday urged the Tariff Commission (TC) to fast track the Department of Energy’s (DOE) recommendation to include two-and three-wheeled vehicles in an executive order providing incentives to the importation of electric vehicles (EV).

Although the EO covering four-wheeled electric vehicles is already commendable, Christopher Belmonte, co-convenor of CitizenWatch Philippines, said it needs to be expanded to other vehicles that are more affordable to maximize the full impact of introducing green transport options to the Filipino public.

“This will certainly accelerate the shift away from air-polluting vehicles and provide an even better mobility experience to the people,” he said in a news statement.

Being a new technology and not yet in the mainstream, he said prices are beyond the purchasing power of ordinary Filipinos even if they shift to environment-friendly commuting.

“Most importantly, the soaring price of fuel has made many Filipinos suffer,” Belmonte said.

“The government has to do its part by enabling its citizens to make this shift, by making it easier for them to own electric vehicles,” he said.

Belmonte said the EO 12 series of 2023, signed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on January this year invokes Republic Act 11697 or the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act that says the State shall provide an enabling environment that permits the development EVs, including options for micro-mobility as an attractive and feasible mode of transportation.

The transportation sector, it says, contributes 34 percent to air pollution and energy-related greenhouse gas emissions. Road transportation accounts for 80 percent of those emissions.

Thus, “to protect the health and well-being of the people from the hazards of pollution and greenhouse gases,” the EO temporarily modifies the import duty on electric vehicles and their parts and components.

Specifically, the EO lists vehicles that qualify for the temporary suspension of tariff rates for a period of five years. But while tariffs on four-wheeled EVs are suspended, those for two- or three-wheeled The DOE has in fact submitted its recommendation to the TC for the inclusion of two- and three-wheeled vehicles in the EO. But there has not yet been any action on the recommendation.

Patrick Aquino, the DOE’s energy utilization management bureau director, said they are confident that the TC will consider their proposal, as it is also being pushed by the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

The DOE earlier said that it is pushing for a faster rollout EVs in the Philippines to help reduce dependence on imported and expensive fossil fuels.

They are looking at rolling out over 2.43 million electric vehicles that would significantly cut down carbon emissions and bolster investments. This would then create a new EV industry by 2028.

Belmonte said the impetus for a shift to clean energy has been there for many years and the soaring price of oil makes EV the sensible alternative for serving the mobility needs of millions of daily commuters.

“The clamor for accessible transport options powered by green technology is aligned to the people’s need to get to their daily destinations in a less expensive and environment friendly way,” Belmonte said.

“Delaying the inclusion of e-bikes in the 5 year zero import tariff incentive of EO 12 is a policy disconnect from the government’s commitments to reduce carbon emissions. The opportunity to develop an electric vehicle industry as a new economic driver will not happen if our policies are halfhearted,” he added.

“We hope that the Tax Commission will soon respond positively to the clamor from the DOE, consumer groups, environmental advocates, and industry stakeholders expand the importation incentives the 2 and 3 wheeled EVs for the benefit of the great majority of our riding public and our environment,” said Belmonte.