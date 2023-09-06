‘Government digitalization aids capital market’

DAVAO CITY—Government offices and agencies would need to upgrade its technological capability more than simply replacing typewriters with computers and ensuring there is broadband connection.

The bureaucracy “needs digitalization of government services as it shares transformation journey,” the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said.

During the second quarterly meeting last month of the Philippine Association for Government Administration Inc. (Pagba), SEC Chairman Emilio B. Aquino said government services must embrace “digital transformation to make doing business easier in the Philippines.”

“Over the years, we have adopted, and we continue to explore more, innovations in the way we receive, process and approve applications for company registration and corporate filings, as well as in the way we offer our other services to the public,” Aquino said last August 30.

The SEC chief said innovations are largely driven by digitalization to make it easier for everyone to do business in the Philippine “from registering a corporation, to filing an annual report and paying fees.”

Aquino cited that at the core of SEC’s digital transformation journey was “equipping the SEC with digital technology and adaptive registration and data management systems in order to empower the business sector toward becoming among the best in Southeast Asia.”

Calibrated, tempered

AQUINO added that the SEC was focused on digitalizing and streamlining its internal systems and direct interfaces with the transacting public, and strengthening digital external links with partner agencies and the private sector.

“Our digital transformation has been calibrated and tempered to the requirements of the transacting public and stakeholders. We need to adjust to our customers,” Aquino said.

He said the SEC has launched a total of nine digital systems that have made its services more accessible to the public.

From 2020 to 2022, the SEC brought its core initiatives online, primarily the “Electronic Simplified Processing of Application for Registration of Companies” (eSPARC), and its subsystem, the “One Day Submission and Electronic Registration of Companies” (OneSEC).

Aquino said the eSPARC triggered a 53.2-percent increase in the number of new business registrations in 2021, despite the lingering effects of the pandemic. The SEC also saw a record time of one minute and 14 seconds for company registration under OneSEC.

He added that the SEC made payments easier through the Electronic System for Payments to the SEC (eSPAYSEC), where the transacting public can now choose from over 1,000 online and offline payment options nationwide. Aquino also noted that the SEC facilitated compliance with reportorial requirements through the Electronic Filing and Submission Tool (eFAST).

Advanced systems

IN 2023, the SEC further deepened its digitalization efforts with five new advanced systems, namely: the Electronic SEC Universal Registration Environment (eSECURE), SEC CheckApp 2.0, Electronic SEC Education, Analysis, Research Computing Hub (eSEARCH), SEC API Marketplace, and the Electronic Registration Application for Market Participants (eRAMP).

The eSECURE is a company’s passport to the online services of the SEC, allowing users to manage their SEC accounts and online transactions in one place, while ensuring safe and secure transactions.

The SEC Check App is the official mobile application of the Commission for public information dissemination and access to online and interactive services.

The eSEARCH is the main eCommerce service channel of the Commission for the transacting public’s purchase and download of submitted documents to the SEC, while the SEC API Marketplace enables the SEC to provide company profile information, financial information, and other data to clients and stakeholders through application-to-application communication.

The eRAMP is an internet-based real time facility that allows capital market participants to manage their license with the SEC.

Aquino said the SEC’s reforms helped significantly raise the Philippines’s ranking in the “Doing Business 2020” report of the World Bank to the 95th spot from the 124th in 2019.