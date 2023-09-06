Ganna wins individual time trial in Spanish Vuelta, Kuss keeps overall lead

VALLADOLID, Spain—American rider Sepp Kuss held on to the overall lead of the Spanish Vuelta despite finishing 13th in an individual time trial won by Filippo Ganna on Tuesday.

Ganna picked up his first-ever win in Spain as the Vuelta returned from a rest day to kick off its second week with a 25.8-kilometer (16-mile) race against the clock in Valladolid.

Ganna, an Italian rider from team Ineos Granadiers, averaged 56 kph (34.8 mph) to finish the stage in 27 minutes, 39 seconds. World champion Remco Evenepoel of team Soudal Quick-Step was second, crossing the line 16 seconds behind Ganna.

“To be here is amazing,” Ganna said. “The course was really nice and we were also lucky with the weather.”

Kuss, riding for team Jumbo-Visma, lost only 17 seconds to Marc Soler, who is second in the overall standings. The gap between the two riders was at 26 seconds, with Evenepoel more than a minute off the lead after moving to third overall.

“I felt surprisingly relaxed,” Kuss said. “It’s only stage 10 and I knew there’s still so much racing to come and I was just happy starting in the red jersey. It’s the first time I’ve started last in a time trial, so it’s the first time no one passes me in a time trial. I just tried to keep it simple, enjoy the day and push as hard as possible on the pedals.

“It’s still a good advantage, but with what’s to come, one minute can be lost in one stage or even one climb,” Kuss said. “There are beautiful stages coming and a lot can happen.”

Evenepoel was the fastest of the riders contending in the general classification, coming in 20 seconds ahead of Primoz Roglic. Jonas Vingegaard lost a minute to Evenepoel, the defending Vuelta champion.