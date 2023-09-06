DAR, BJMP renew marketing deal for Cordillera jail facilities

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in the Cordillera Autonomous Region (CAR) renewed their partnership mutually beneficial for both farmers and inmates in the region.

The DAR and BJMP signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) for a steady and institutional agricultural product market. In particular, it will benefit the members of the Bokod Sulphur Spring, Caliking Farmers Multi-Purpose Cooperative (MPC), and the Northern Buguias MPC.

The two farmers’ associations will continue supplying their agricultural products to eight BJMP offices and district jails.

“This program has greatly assisted us during the pandemic. We are very happy for the commitment of the two agencies to alleviate the nationwide problem of poverty and improving our living conditions,” Caliking Farmers MPC Board of Directors Chairman Samson Calubsing said.

The undertaking is being implemented under the Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (PAHP) Program, a collaborative effort to combat hunger and poverty in the countryside by fostering cooperation among governmental bodies, agricultural organizations, and correctional facilities to promote sustainable development and community well being.

Undersecretary Milagros Isabel Cristobal of the Office of Support Services said that the DAR, apart from enhancing the skills of the ARB, makes sure that their agricultural products have a steady market.

National PAHP Focal Person and BJMP Jail Senior Superintendent (JSSupt) Bernardo Sanchez shared that their office would continue to support the excellent quality of the food production and assist in purchasing the farmers’ products.

DAR-CAR Regional Director Samuel Solomero, BJMP JSSupt Regional Director Atty. Kenneth Bid-ing, DAR-CAR Assistant RD Virginia Aycud, DAR PAHP National Point Person Susan Gambalan, along with the dedicated staff from both BJMP and DAR, all showed their strong solidarity and support for the program.