Circular ensuring security of tenure for barangay health workers lauded

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, commended the recent issuance of a joint memorandum circular (JMC) by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Department of Health (DOH), aimed at ensuring the security of tenure for Barangay Health Workers (BHWs).

The JMC, signed by Secretaries Benjamin Abalos Jr. of DILG and Teodoro Herbosa of DOH, will help enforce the provisions of Republic Act 7883, also known as the BHW Incentives and Benefits Act of 1995 and the Universal Health Care Act.

Its primary goal is to guarantee the uninterrupted delivery of essential primary care services in every barangay, in line with the government’s commitment to achieving universal health coverage.

One of the key provisions of the memorandum is the protection of BHWs against termination without due process. This provision is crucial in ensuring job security for these health workers who often operate in challenging and under-resourced environments.

Meanwhile, recognizing their invaluable efforts and hard work in promoting the health and well-being of Filipinos, particularly at the grassroots level, Go also reaffirmed his commitment to advancing Senate Bill No. 427 or the BHW Compensation Act which he filed.

According to the senator, BHWs are often the unsung heroes of the country’s health-care system, providing essential health services and information to their communities, especially in remote and underserved areas.

Go has introduced SBN 427 with the goal of providing BHWs a monthly honorarium amounting to P3,000. This proposed legislation goes beyond mere financial support and aims to furnish BHWs with a comprehensive package of benefits, including allowances, job security, regular training, and skill development opportunities, along with the potential to acquire civil service eligibility.

Additionally, the bill extends the BHWs’ entitlement to benefits from key institutions such as the Government Service Insurance System, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Pag-IBIG Fund. This move aligns with the provisions outlined in RA 7883, which already acknowledges and grants various benefits and incentives to our dedicated barangay health workers.

Amid the lifting of the state of public health emergency due to Covid-19, Go also urged relevant government departments, particularly DOH and the Department of Budget and Management, to ensure that health workers including BHWs receive their rightful allowances and benefits as mandated by law.