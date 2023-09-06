BSP flags continuing risks to financial PHL system

THE full impact of the increase in market rates “may not have yet run its full course” and efforts must be exerted to strengthen the financial system to absorb risks that come with it, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr., the new chair of the Financial Stability Coordination Council (FSCC), said risks loom despite the recent strength of the economy.

The FSCC recently approved a range of actions to enhance the resilience of the country’s financial system. These include communication to the capital and contingent markets and putting in place the right tools and better data to preemptively manage possible contagion risks.

“While the high-level indicators are notable, there are many

developments that we should still monitor. This is where systemic risk surveillance is critical because we need to assess if and how changing conditions in the global and regional markets mesh with our own domestic situation,” the Governor said.

The FSCC pointed out that the economy is expanding, headline inflation is falling, employment is generally increasing, and there are no immediate signs of sector-wide pressures among corporates.

It also observed that global growth prospects are more positive today than several months ago. However, there are still evident pressures from the Advanced Economies (AE) and even from within Asia.

BSP said the Council’s Systemic Risk Review highlighted that the growth prospects of the Philippines’ major trading partners are expected to diverge.

“In managing systemic risks, we prepare for viable possibilities rather than forecast the most likely outcome. And the FSCC does exactly that in this meeting,” Remolona said.

The FSCC meets quarterly but more frequent meetings have been convened when market conditions warrant.

This council of financial market authorities is composed of the BSP, the Department of Finance, the Insurance Commission, the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Under Executive Order No. 144, it is tasked with mitigating systemic risks which threaten the stability of the overall financial system.

Image credits: Michael Edwards | Dreamstime.com





