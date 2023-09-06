Ayala power unit gets nod of board for wind project

ACEN Corp. said Tuesday its board approved a plan to put up a wind power project with about 335 megawatts (MW) of power generating capacity.

The power arm of conglomerate Ayala Corp. said in a disclosure that the board approved the company’s investment in a 335-MW onshore wind power project in the provinces of Laguna and Quezon, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Giga Ace 6, Inc.

Giga Ace 6 was one of the bidders in the second round of Green Energy Auction (GEA-2), which generated a total of 3,440.756 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy (RE) capacities.

The board also approved ACEN’s procurement of a performance bond for the benefit of Giga Ace 6 to enable the latter’s compliance with the requirements of GEA-2.

The winners from the GEA-2 secured a 20-year power supply agreement with the government, and they will be paid according to actual energy generated in accordance with the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) rules.

As of press time, ACEN has yet reply on queries related to investment cost for the proposed wind power project.

The GEA program was designed to continuously trigger the increase of RE capacity in the country, which will help realize the government’s target of 35 percent RE in the energy mix by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040.

The first round of GEA was conducted in June last year. It generated almost 2,000MW of capacities that were committed to deliver energy from 2023 to 2025. During GEA-1, the DOE issued 18 certificates of award of RE capacity, which are committed to go onstream beginning this year.

After GEA-2, the DOE will conduct GEA-3 in the November this year for geothermal, hydro run-of-river, and pump-storage hydro.

The DOE plans to conduct the GEA annually to encourage more RE investments in the country.