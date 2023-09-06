Ant Group expands payment options

Chinese financial technology (fintech) giant Ant Group said on Tuesday it has added three more mobile wallets that can now be used to make transactions in the Philippines.

According to Cherry Huang, general manager of Alipay+ Offline Merchant Services at Ant Group, tourists using AlipayHK (Hong Kong), Kakao Pay (South Korea), and Touch ’n Go eWallet (Malaysia) can now use their mobile wallets to transact with Manila and Cebu merchants.

Since 2017, Filipino merchants have accepted Alipay as a mode of payment for their physical transactions via QR codes.

Huang said the expansion enables travelers from Hong Kong, South Korea, and Malaysia to “enjoy a cashless experience, using just their home mobile wallets to make payment, improving the travel experience as digital payment options like mobile wallets become the norm for day-to-day transactions.”

She added that this initiative comes as tourism in the Philippines has seen a “continued robust recovery,” citing data from the Department of Tourism (DOT).

As of July, South Korea topped the list of international visitors, while Malaysia was included in the top 10 list.

Huang noted that Alipay+ is currently accepted by merchants in Manila and Cebu, the top two most visited cities in the Philippines in 2019.

“Philippines and its many islands, such as Cebu, have long been a favorite destination for Asian travelers and we look forward to working with our local partners to enhance their travel experience,” Huang said.

“We believe that digital adoption and solutions will shape travellers’ expectations, particularly in the way they engage travel-related businesses, from airports and hospitality to F&B and retail stores. Our focus now is to work with more partners to onboard more merchants with Alipay+ across the Philippines, particularly local small businesses, and promote digital travel and travel recovery.”

Ant Group introduced Alipay+ in 2020. It aims to enable local businesses, especially small and medium-sized businesses, to process a wide range of mobile payment methods and reach more than 1.4 billion regional and global consumers, through one-time integration and simple technical adaption.

Aside from the Philippines, Alipay+ is also widely accepted in destinations including the Chinese mainland, Macao, Singapore, Thailand, Japan, and South Korea among others.