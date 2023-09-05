Senate on track to designate ‘road rage’ as separate crime; pushes stricter enforcement of bike lanes 

After a marathon hearing that saw the cyclist-victim of a gun-toting ex-cop saying he had forgiven his aggressor, senators on Tuesday pushed for stricter enforcement of bike lanes and other initiatives for active mobility, as well as law governing possession and carrying guns.

They also signaled support for a proposal to designate “road rage” as a separate crime in order to allow the State to proceed with prosecuting an aggressor in road altercations even if the victim has stepped back.

At the hearing presided over by public order and dangerous drugs committee chair Senator Ronald dela Rosa, senators weighed in on the viral video showing dismissed policeman Wally Gonzales pull out a handgun on cyclist Allan Bandiola in Quezon City after the cyclist thumped his car when it strayed into the bike lane and almost hit the cyclist.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said he favored designating “road rage” as a separate crime, after senators heard the cyclist claim he had “forgiven” the former cop, who hit him in the head before drawing his gun on him.

Sen. JV Ejercito, who rides a bike almost daily, showed photos debunking Gonzales’ claim that it was the cyclist who was the aggressor, and that his gloved hand had hard knuckles when he hit the ex-cop’s car.

Ejercito said the photos show this was a lie, and dela Rosa warned him he could be cited in contempt for perjury.

‘Responsible’ gun use

A handgun is not a weapon that is used to feel fearless. This was the reminder of Sen. Robinhood “Robin” C. Padilla Tuesday to retired policeman Wilfredo Gonzales, who figured in a “road rage” incident last August 8.

During the hearing of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, Padilla said he was saddened by Gonzales’ act of assaulting a cyclist and pulling out his gun because it affects responsible gun owners.

“Kasi ang baril pwede yang depensa yan at saka sa sport. Hindi yan pang opensa. Hindi yan isang bagay na parang nakainom lang ng gin ang tapang mo na pag may baril ka. [You use a handgun in self-defense and in sport, not as an offensive weapon. That is not something that you brandish to feel fearless especially after drinking],” he said.

Padilla also lauded cyclist Allan Bandiola for thinking of his family’s safety, even as he stressed such an incident should never happen again.

Also, he rejected Gonzales’ explanation that he pulled out his firearm because he felt threatened by Bandiola.

“Hindi ko matatanggap. Kasi gun owner tayo, responsible, bawal yan. Hindi mo dapat nilalabas yan. Pasensya na ayoko magtaas ng boses dahil nakatatanda kayo pero hindi ako papayag na tatanggapin natin yan mga gun owner pag ganyan kakasa ng baril, huwag naman po. [I cannot accept that. We are responsible gun owners. You should never have pulled out your firearm. I don’t want to raise my voice because you are a senior citizen but I cannot accept such behavior by gun owners],” he said.

Padilla added such behavior is never acceptable because gun owners should always be responsible. “Tapos na ang panahon ni Jesse James (The days of outlaw Jesse James are over),” he said.