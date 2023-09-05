SC tells prosecutors to be ‘precise’ in filing information in rape cases

THE Supreme Court (SC) has reminded prosecutors to be precise in filing information related to rape cases before the Court, particularly on the relationship between the offender and the victim.

In a 24-page decision penned by Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo, the Court’s First Division stressed that the use of the word “or” in the information to describe the relationship of the accused and the victim in a qualified rape case would deprive the former of his right to be informed of the nature of the charge against him.

The Court noted that Section 6 in relation to Section 9 of the Rules of Criminal Procedure requires that the information must be sufficient.

In the event that a qualifying or aggravating circumstance attended the commission of the crime, the SC stressed that the Rules mandates that the same should be stated in “ordinary and concise language.”

It added that the relationship can not increase the crime from a simple rape to qualified rape if the information filed was not clear about the actual relationship between the offender and the victim.

Thus, the SC partially granted the plea of the accused-appellant and affirmed with modification the ruling of the Court of Appeals (CA), which found the appellant guilty of qualified theft.

The SC held that the appellant is only liable for simple rape due to the failure of the prosecution to precisely state the relationship of the appellant to the victim.

In 2015, accused-appellant was charged for the rape of a 15-year-old female.

The information filed contains the allegation that the victim is a “first cousin or relative within the third civil degree of consanguinity” of accused-appellant.

In 2017, accused-appellant was convicted by the trial court for qualified rape as defined under Article 266-A in relation to Article 266-B of the Revised Penal Code (RPC).

The CA affirmed the regional trial court, prompting the accused-appellant to seek redress before the High Court, which affirmed the latter’s conviction but only for simple rape under paragraph 1 of Article 266-A of the RPC.

Under the said provision, one commits the crime of rape when all of the following are present: (1) the offender had carnal knowledge of the victim; and (2) such act was accomplished through force or intimidation; or when the victim is deprived of reason or otherwise unconscious; or when the victim is under 12 years of age.

Such crime of rape is qualified under Art. 266-B (1) when it is committed by a relative by consanguinity or affinity within the third civil degree of a victim below the age of 18.

The penalty is also increased, from reclusion perpetua to death.

While the Court found that all elements under Article 266-A were present, it held that the prosecution failed to establish that the rape was qualified.

“The use of word ‘or’ in the information allowed the prosecution an opportunity to indict accused-appellant in the alternative, either as a first cousin or a relative within the third civil degree of consanguinity,” the SC pointed out.

“This cannot be permitted as it did not sufficiently apprise accused-appellant of his precise liability in committing the offense,” it added.

Thus, the SC said if the Information did not specifically allege the relationship, it couldn’t increase the crime to qualified rape.

Meanwhile, the Court ordered the accused-appellant to pay the victim P150,000 as civil and moral damages plus P75,000 as exemplary damages, with an interest rate of 6 percent per annum from the finality of the decision.