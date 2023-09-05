Quimbo files bill on state of national rice emergency

An economist-lawmaker filed the proposed Philippine Rice Emergency Response Act, which includes granting the President the power to address extreme cases of dwindling supply and soaring prices of rice.

Marikina Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo said she filed House Bill 9030 last Monday after the Department of Agriculture (DA) Price Monitoring reported rice prices at P57 per kilo in the National Capital Region (NCR) markets in August, 16 percent higher than prices in July.

“With increasing reports of rice hoarders and the threat of El Niño, there are concerns about the sufficiency of domestic rice supply. To allay the fears of the Filipino people, there is an urgent need for swift action,” said Quimbo.

“The Philippine Rice Emergency Response Act, filed as House Bill 9030, is not just a reaction to these challenges. Rather, it is a strategic set of solutions—a comprehensive tool kit—that seeks to shield consumers and our local farmers, as well as traders, during tight conditions in the rice market,” the lawmaker explained.

Quimbo added that the bill provides for a three-pronged strategy.

“The first set of strategies is to directly address prices by ensuring sufficient supply. This bill seeks to allow imports by the NFA [National Food Authority] to increase its buffer stocks. Further, it uses rice tariff reduction as a way to further manage prices, especially when world rice prices are high,” she said.

“The second set of strategies includes subsidizing key stakeholders in the production and consumption of rice, including local farmers and impoverished households. In case a price ceiling is in place, retailers can also be subsidized if they face operating losses. And finally, to go after hoarders, the third set includes increasing the penalties for hoarding and price manipulation, with higher fines and longer imprisonment,” she added.

With the President’s directive to control the price of rice, Quimbo said it remains essential to remove legal and funding constraints that government agencies will face in performing this mandate.

“The bill serves this purpose. It paves the way for a strategic and efficient use of resources, aiming to support Filipino farmers and other vital stakeholders in the rice supply chain,” she said.

During times of crisis in rice supply or price, the bill grants the President the power to declare a national rice emergency for a maximum of six months.

The bill said the President, in consultation with the Secretary of Agriculture, shall have the authority to declare a national emergency due to (1) an extreme rice shortage, (2) an extraordinary rice price increase, or (3) a sustained rice price increase.

The measure said that during a National Rice Emergency, the government can (1) reduce or suspend tariffs on rice (subject to certain conditions), (2) allow the NFA to import for buffer stocking, (3) use the unutilized funds of different government programs for subsidies for farmers, consumers, and retailers, and (4) re-program the use of the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF), including allowing the use of the fund for cash assistance for farmers and other suppliers.

The measure also amends the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund under Section 13 of the Rice Tariffication Law.

The bill said during a state of national rice emergency, the entire Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund of that fiscal year may be used for programs that will respond to the economic crisis, subject to the approval of the Department of Agriculture, including the provision of cash assistance to farmers and other affected sectors, regardless of whether tariff revenues from rice importation exceed P10 billion.

Under the Rice Tariffication Law, the RCEF allocates P10 billion to four component programs: mechanization (P5 billion), seeds (P3 billion), extension (P1 billion), and credit (P1 billion).

Quimbo said higher penalties are set for hoarding and other acts of illegal price manipulation, as defined by the Price Act: a minimum of 10 years imprisonment to a maximum of 30 years, from 5 to 15 years in the Price Act.

The bill provides a minimum of P1 million to a maximum of P100 million, from P5,000 to P1 million, in the Price Act as a penalty.

Also, the bill said government officials found guilty of price manipulation are given the maximum penalties.