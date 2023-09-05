PHL issued 2K SPSICs in 2 months for rice-gap imports

THE Philippines issued over 2,000 sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances (SPSICs) for the importation of close to 2 million metric tons (MMT) of rice in the past two months to plug the shortfall in its local supply.

Latest Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) data showed that it has approved some 2,082 SPSICs for rice imports from July to August, which would be allowed to enter the country until October under existing rules and regulations.

The total number of SPSICs has a corresponding combined volume of 1.969 MMT, according to the BPI, which regulates rice importation as mandated by the rice trade liberalization law.

The BPI issued 1,319 SPSICs with an import volume of 1.273 MMT in July and at least 763 SPSICs last month with a volume of 696,163.75 MT, according to the agency’s data report as of August 24.

Manila-based Orison Free Enterprise Inc. had the most issued SPSICS at 277 with a corresponding import volume of 417,720 MT, according to the BPI data.

It was followed by Pangasinan-based Morsi Agri Trading with 96 SPSICs for a total import volume of 152,280 MT.

Rice imports with approved SPSICs can enter the country within 60 days from issuance if they are sourced from Asean countries or within 90 days if from Myanmar and outside the Asean region.

The Philippines is projected to import a record level of 3.9 MMT of rice this year to plug the shortfall in its production and meet growing local demand for the staple, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

BPI data showed that some 156,711.75 MT of rice entered in July and 206,461.398 MT arrived from August 1 to 24.

From January to August 24, the country has already imported about 2.203 MMT of rice, with Vietnam accounting for nearly 90 percent of the total volume.

Rice imports from Vietnam, as of August 24, reached 1.981 MMT, according to the BPI.

International rice market watchers have reported that the price of the grain in the global market, from Vietnam and Thailand, has risen in recent months due to India’s export ban on non-basmati white rice and broken rice.

“India’s prohibition of Indica white rice exports also occurred at a time of seasonal tighter availabilities in major global suppliers of rice, particularly those located in Asia, where new crops are still being planted for harvest as of September/October,” the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization said in an earlier report.

The movements in the global rice market have been reflected in the Bureau of Customs’ (BOC) reference prices for imported rice.

The reference price for 5-percent broken rice from Vietnam, as of August 27, stood at $0.623 per kilogram, 23.61 percent higher than the $0.504 reference price recorded in end-July, according to BOC documents.

BOC documents also showed that the latest reference price for 5-percent broken rice from Vietnam is already 61.82 percent higher than the $0.385 per kilogram benchmark level recorded in August 2022.

Upward rice price movements locally have been influenced by the increase in world market prices, tight supply, and weather disturbances, according to pundits. Some government officials have claimed that price manipulation is also driving rice prices to increase.



Inflation driver

No less than the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has sounded the alarm that rising domestic rice prices are contributing to faster inflation in the country. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/09/01/bsp-rice-fuel-storms-drove-august-inflation/)

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) earlier warned that rice may again be the cause of higher inflation in the coming months as data showed prices returned to levels that were seen prior to the implementation of a law that sought to bring down the price of the staple.

PSA data showed rice inflation averaged 4.2 percent in July 2023, the highest since February 2019 when the increase in the commodity’s prices was at 4.5 percent. The Rice Trade Liberalization (RTL) Act was implemented in March 2019. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/08/04/rice-price-hike-may-dampen-momentum-to-tame-inflation/)