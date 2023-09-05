Pascual tells Asean business to invest in nickel processing

TRADE and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual encouraged businesses present at the 43rd Asean summit to invest in the downstream processing of nickel, among others, noting that it is part of the Philippines’s “strategic” approach to enable the country to move to higher value activities in the regional and global value chains.

During the Asean Investment Forum Session 2 billed as “Global Supply Chain and Sustainable Investment” held on September 2 in Jakarta, the country’s Trade chief highlighted the opportunities that the Philippines aims to leverage to enhance its participation in supply chains of critical sectors and key goods.

“Part of the development strategy of the Philippines to enhance economic performance and global value-chain participation is to work with global partners and to increase international engagements to create a more conducive environment for investments,” Pascual said.

Currently, he said, “we are engaging with several partners at the multilateral, regional, and bilateral levels to pursue a framework that could mobilize sustainable investments to the Philippines.”

Pascual encouraged businesses, particularly the companies and major conglomerates in the nickel power business present at the regional summit to invest in the country’s downstream processing of nickel, as this will help the country move up the global value chain.

“Part of our strategic approach is to leverage these resources and enable us to move to higher value activities by developing domestic mid to downstream processing of minerals, with high regard to sustainability,” the Trade chief said.

“This strategically positions the country in the regional and global value chains of clean technologies and we will need reliable partners in investments to realize this,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pascual said the Philippines is also taking a “tailored” approach to encourage more investments in the manufacturing of electric vehicles (EVs) as the country transitions to a greener economy.

In a separate forum last week, Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport) President Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis Jr. expressed hope that mining is among the items in the country’s exports that could be developed further.

The Philexport chief said the Philippines should be able to export processed ores like nickel rather than exporting simple ores.

“We have one of the biggest supplies of nickel and it is very heavily needed by industrial countries like Japan, China,” Ortiz-Luis said at a media forum organized by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) last week.

In January 2023, Pascual said critical minerals such as nickel and copper can be used for “downstream industries” such as electric vehicle battery manufacturing, hyperscale data centers, and renewable energy projects.

Among the multinational companies that have expressed interest to expand mining and processing operations in the Philippines is Glencore, a Swiss multinational company.