Migrante: Drop IACAT rules permanently

A MIGRANT advocate group has vowed to continue its protest against the new controversial travel requirements of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (Iacat) until it is finally scrapped.

In a statement, Migrante International said the 2023 Revised Iacat Guidelines on Departure Formalities for Filipino Passengers Traveling Abroad remain a threat for Filipino travelers, including overseas Filipino workers (OFW) since it is implementation is merely suspended by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“This suspension is a temporary victory of OFWs, Filipino migrants and all Filipinos as the IACAT’s policy violates Filipino travelers’ right to travel, increases the burden that they shoulder, and does not address the root causes of human trafficking,” Migrante said.

“We continue to call on OFWs, migrant Filipinos and all sectors of society: let us remain vigilant. We have to be on the lookout for efforts to revive this much-hated policy, and make noise when needed,” it added.

Under the revised guidelines, self-financed travelers are required to present confirmed return or roundtrip tickets, evidence of hotel reservation or lodging arrangements, proof of financial capability or income source, and verification of employment, in addition to the customary travel prerequisites.

Iacat said the additional requirements were meant to intensify the government’s campaign against human trafficking.

The guidelines were supposed to take effect last Sunday, but DOJ opted to defer its implementation upon the criticism raised by several lawmakers and migrant advocate groups.

Migrante lauded the calls in the Senate for an investigation on the policy.

It noted it is open to participating in such discussions to push for the welfare of OFWs.

“We also assert our main statements on this issue: the government should go after human traffickers, and not their victims. It can only counter human trafficking effectively if it starts creating decent jobs at home — and stops its intensification of the country’s labor export program,” Migrante said.