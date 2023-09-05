House, DBM tweak 2023 budget for P2-billion rice retailers’ aid

THE House of Representatives is working closely with the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to allocate P2 billion in cash assistance for retailers affected by the rice price ceiling imposed by the Palace, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez announced on Monday.

Romualdez instructed Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co, the chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, to immediately coordinate with DBM for the swift allocation of the P2 billion.

“Our goal is to ensure that we can extend assistance to rice retailers who may be affected by this rice price ceiling, as it is a directive from our President aimed at protecting consumers,” Romualdez explained.

Co said his committee has coordinated with DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman to explore avenues for the allocation under the 2023 General Appropriations Act.

“We will promptly engage with the DBM to expedite the release of the P2 billion funds for our rice retailers,” Co said.

Romualdez vowed Congress’s commitment to fortifying and bolstering the resilience of essential food supply chains.

He earlier disclosed plans to also engage with leaders of rice retailers later this week to hear their concerns on potential financial losses from the rice price ceiling.

“The government is not insensitive, so we want to listen to their concerns, and we will try to find a solution to address their fears of incurring losses,” the Speaker said.

“We are aware that they have high costs from traders, but our priority is the public’s difficulty in buying rice,” he added.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday issued Executive Order No. 39, setting prices at P41.00 per kilo for regular milled rice and P45.00 for well-milled rice starting September 5. This action was prompted by government intelligence indicating that certain unscrupulous traders planned to hike rice prices to as high as P70.00 per kilo.

Romualdez compared this situation to what occurred with onion prices when onion cartels raised them to P800 per kilo.

“Naturally, the President had to act swiftly to counter this ill-intentioned plan by a select few,” said Romualdez.

Retailers, however, expressed their dissatisfaction, noting that they procure rice from traders for nearly P50 per kilo.

“But rest assured, the government is committed to supporting our retailers affected by this executive order,” said the Speaker.

Gambit

House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Joey Sarte Salceda backed the setting of a rice price ceiling “as a signal against potential price manipulation and hoarding in the domestic rice market” and said that “it worked” as a signal to the global market.

“As long as we have a gameplan for the next steps—such as boosting local rice supply and diversifying our import sources—we will come out of this crisis strong,” Salceda said.

“As a signal to the global market, the actions of the Marcos administration have also worked. You see, the behavior of the Philippines massively affects the movement of global rice prices. So, our signaling that we will be aggressive against price manipulation seems to have shown the world market that we will not condone artificial jumps in the price of rice,” he elaborated.

As a sign that the initial shock in price last July was “artificial,” Salceda cited world rice spot prices, which, at USD332.4 per metric ton, are now lower than the July peak of USD 384 and are almost at the pre-Indian export ban price of USD 332.

This, he said, basically says “that we should be able to source from other countries. Asean partners like Vietnam and Thailand are also some of the world’s leading producers. We should work on hammering out agreements with them by now.”

Salceda also said the country should consider sourcing from other non-Asean countries like Pakistan and the United States.

“We also did something similar during an earlier rice price crisis, in 2008, when the NFA imported rice from California and distributed it to its outlets.”

“We’ve seen this crisis before. We know how to deal with it. It mostly involves signaling to our world partners that we will not over-import, so that they don’t anticipate and drive prices up.”

Salceda recalled that in the 2008 rice price crisis, India imposed a similar export ban, which also disturbed the world rice markets and pushed up the price of rice in the Philippines.

“This will dissipate because the source of the world price increase is artificial. The world price situation is also starting to normalize,” Salceda added.

Flexible order

Salceda, however, appealed that EO 39 “be made more flexible to address regional market conditions.”

“The situation will vary per region, so a national rice price ceiling should be made more responsive to local supply-demand dynamics.”

“In rice deficit or totally rice-dependent areas like NCR, the situation will be different from, say, a rice-surplus region like Region II. So, some update to that EO will be necessary most likely when it plays out later,” he said.

