Ex-EMB head  ‘missing’ since March–source

WILLIAM Cunado, the former Director of the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), has not officially resigned, and neither did he officially file his retirement, a source said.

Cunado’s status is “complicated” and the DENR is at a loss as to his status for now because the former EMB chief has not reported back to work since filing a leave of absence.

Cunado was among the officials removed from their posts by DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga who issued a series of special orders in January this year.

Cunado was replaced by Gilbert Gonzales as Director of EMB and who will be performing in a concurrent capacity as OIC Assistant Secretary for Luzon and Visayas.

However, Cunado who is supposed to be on “floating status” and was assigned to report to the office of DENR Undersecretary Miguel Cuna, has not reported back to work since then.

“He is still part of the DENR. But he is a no-show here in the DENR since March,” an official of the DENR who spoke on condition of anonymity said.

“As far as the DENR is concerned, he is not officially retired or even resigned,” the official said, adding that Cunado’s status is currently “on leave”.

Sought for interview by the BusinessMirror on the issue of land reclamation, Cunado defended the grant of environmental compliance certificates (ECCs) for land reclamation projects in Manila Bay, saying the proponents of the projects complied with the requirements of the law.

The BusinessMirror learned that in Manila Bay alone, during Cunado’s stint as EMB Director, a total of eight reclamation projects were granted ECCs.

Early this month, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. ordered the suspension of all reclamation projects in Manila Bay pending the conduct of a cumulative impact assessment by the DENR.

Subsequently, at the budget hearing for DENR early this month, Yulo-Loyzaga bared that she is ordering an investigation to determine if there was an irregularity in the issuance of ECCs and vowed to impose sanctions if concerned DENR officials committed infractions.

Sought for comment, Cunado said it was in his capacity as EMB Director to approve ECC applications, adding that the proponents of the projects applied and went through the tedious process before having their projects approved.

None of the three ongoing land reclamation projects were granted ECCs during Cunado’s term as they were granted area clearances and ECCs before he assumed the top EMB post in 2021.

The BusinessMirror learned that a total of 18 ECCS were granted by the DENR and most of these were during the past administration, under the leadership of then Secretary Roy A. Cimatu, who resigned his post due to health reasons before the last presidential election.