Diagnostic Plus, Inc.’s Lovely Aranzanso-Co on finding purpose in business

The global pandemic might have put us in dark times these previous years. But just like any other tribulation, there is still something good that has come out of it. For some people, it is their new-found resilience, strength and resourcefulness brought out in them that have become the rainbow after the rain.

Lovely Aranzanso-Co, the female entrepreneur behind Diagnostics Plus Inc., is one of the few people who have found a new phase of life from the unexpected times brought by the global pandemic.

Acquiring a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Centro Escolar University in Manila, Lovely had never thought that she would individually excel in the medical business scene. Before diving into her own medical endeavor, she worked at Law Offices of Michael J Gurfinkel, Inc. as part of the administrative staff, then later on as the counter sales supervisor at Pan Pacific Travel Corporation.

But her current biz was not too far off, as this girl boss has been exposed to her family business in the USA called the Diagnostic Products International, Inc., a company founded in 2008 that specializes in clinical chemistry systems and analyzers with additional special emphasis in drug testing with the main office located in Marietta, Georgia. Diagnostic Products International, Inc. has been serving 18 countries worldwide the past years, headed by another strong female entrepreneur, Elizabeth Gibbs, Lovely’s very own mother. A strong-willed Filipina businesswoman in the Americas, Elizabeth has instilled strong work ethics and determination in her daughter Lovely as they have both been running their US-based medical supplies business for more than a decade.

In 2021 during the midst of the pandemic, Lovely realized that lab tests had become way too pricey for the less fortunate in Metro Manila. That was when she decided to open Diagnostics Plus Inc., a go-to healthcare service provider that offers affordable, accessible and reliable laboratory tests and diagnostic equipment in physical and mobile clinics. She built the business from ground up in Antipolo, Philippines along with her husband John Jefferson D. Co who has tirelessly worked hard as the president and CEO of the company. Being the managing director, Lovely officially opened Diagnostics Plus Inc. clinic with her team in December 2022.

“We believe that healthcare facilities should be affordable and accessible. Especially since the pandemic highlighted the urgent need for expanded testing and diagnostic capabilities. Our motivation stemmed from the recognition of the crucial role that laboratory services play in diagnosing and treating illnesses, and the need to make these services available to a wider population,” Lovely shared in an exclusive interview with Stylish.

“My experience working alongside my mother in running our business in the United States provided me with valuable insights and expertise in the healthcare industry. This expertise has given me the confidence and understanding to venture into putting our laboratory business to be able to give back to the community by providing reliable healthcare services that are accessible and affordable.”

DPI: Affordable Lab Tests

DPI is at a prime location in Antipolo, with PWD friendly facilities.

“We take into consideration the safety and wellbeing of our patients by making sure that we follow health and hygiene protocols, our facilities are clean and sanitized regularly, and our staff are experienced, professional and courteous – making sure patients are served with care and comfort. We have implemented a systematic queuing facility to streamline the waiting process and for patient confidentiality, Services are affordable, diverse payment methods and results are fast, reliable and accurate,” Lovely said.

“We offer a wide range of laboratory services, medical consultation, Drug testing, Digital X-ray, ECG, Ultrasound, 2D Echo, on-site medical services such as pre-employment and Annual Physical Examinations,” Lovely said when asked what her business does.

“Our mission is to provide our clients with superior, reliable and precise healthcare services through advanced technology and the highest quality but most affordable service. Our facilities have outstanding laboratory and diagnostic equipment, allowing our competent and professional workforce to conduct examinations or assessments. Likewise, we have topnotch physicians in various fields of specialization available for consultation,” she added.

Diagnostics Plus Inc. offers top-of-the-line medical equipment, some not even available in other clinics — allowing its topnotch medical workforce and physicians in various fields of specialization give valuable consultation.

Diagnostics Plus Inc. also utilizes high-caliber and unique reagents that generate exact and correct test results. All machines or equipment are regulated and standardized regularly with day-to day operating controls to guarantee accuracy and the best quality results.

On average, DPI currently caters to an average 200-300 patients monthly with their physical clinic in Antipolo and a number of mobile clinics.

On Overcoming Barriers

Just like any other businesses, Lovely had to learn a few ropes and overcome some hurdles to sustain her lab and clinics. But for her, adaptability as the key

“Running a laboratory business can be rewarding, but it also comes with its fair share of challenges. Common challenges I can cite are a few policies on regulatory compliance and quality assurance. Of course, we also make sure we maintain technological advancements and rapid changes in testing methods, because we deal with the medical field and healthcare of people. It is also very challenging to manage talent acquisition and retention, cost management, competition and financial sustainability,” Lovely said.

“Overcoming these challenges requires planning, adaptability and a strategic approach. We need to tailor our approach to the specific challenges we face. Regularly, we assess our operations, seek feedback from staff and clients, and adapt and evolve to maintain our laboratory business operations.”

Being a Girl Boss

In just a few months of running the business, the young entrepreneur has received nominations from award-giving bodies in business in recognition of her milestones in the medical biz field.

“Entrepreneurs are often characterized by ambition and drive to succeed. We have to value a stronga work ethic, determination, and willingness to take calculated risks. I am motivated by the challenges and the potential rewards that come with building and growing my own venture.”

“I love that entrepreneurship offers the opportunity to be your own boss and have control over my professional path. Many individuals are motivated by the desire for independence, autonomy, and the ability to make decisions that align with their own vision and values, and I am one of them.”

When asked what pieces of advice she can give, Lovely has this to say:

“Success in business is a journey that requires dedication, hard work, being resilient and willingness to learn and adapt. There will be ups and downs, but with the right mindset and strategies, you can navigate challenges and achieve your goals. Lastly, commit to the Lord whatever you do and your plans will succeed.”

To learn more about Diagnostics Plus Inc., visit www.diagnosticsplus.ph.