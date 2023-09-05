BSP adopts variable rate format for RRP

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) will shift to a variable-rate format with a predetermined offer volume in the auction for the overnight reverse repurchase (RRP) facility this week.

In a statement, BSP said this shift will take effect on Friday, September 8, and is part of its planned reforms which started with the adoption of the interest rate corridor (IRC) framework in 2016.

The BSP believes the shift will help strengthen the price discovery process by providing market participants and monetary authorities alike a market-determined interest rate that conveys the prevailing cost of and demand for overnight funds in the financial system.

“They [reforms] are largely operational in nature and do not constitute any shift in the BSP’s monetary policy stance. These initiatives are geared towards enhancing the transmission of monetary policy by strengthening the link between monetary policy strategy and implementation,” BSP said in a statement.

With this change, BSP said its monetary policy rate shall be called the “Target RRP Rate” and that it will introduce a formal operational target, to be called the “Overnight [ON] RRP Rate.”

The BSP said it will signal its monetary policy through the Target RRP Rate. The rate will be set after the meeting of the Monetary Board on the BSP’s monetary policy stance.

As for the ON RRP rate, BSP said this is an operational target that is market-determined and considered a short-term interest rate.

This is used by central banks as a guide on a day-to-day basis in terms of using their monetary instruments to reflect the prevailing monetary policy stance.

“The shift to variable-rate RRP auction format will yield a market-determined rate for overnight funds, the ON RRP rate, that conveys the results of the daily RRP auctions,” BSP said.

“The ON RRP rate is an appropriate operational target given the regularity of RRP auctions as well as the market participants’ familiarity with the instrument,” it added.

The BSP said ON RRP rate is expected to move closely around the Target RRP Rate. Any deviations of the ON RRP rate from the Target RRP Rate will reflect changes in liquidity conditions from time to time, or when deviations from the liquidity forecasts occur.

Should this occur, BSP said the ON RRP rates are expected to revert and move in line with the policy rate over time as the RRP auction size is adjusted with observed demand.

BSP said the market will be able to generate useful information on liquidity conditions and how they relate to the prevailing stance of monetary policy.

“The introduction of an explicit operational target will provide monetary authorities with an important market-based indicator that can help in assessing the effective stance of monetary policy,” BSP said.

‘More credible yield curve’

Meanwhile, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said the latest development from the BSP will lead to a “more credible yield curve.”

Ricafort added that this will also complete the Philippine Bloomberg Valuation Service (BVAL) tenors “from 1-month to 30-year tenors that are market-determined and vary every day, based on market and liquidity conditions per day.”

With this shift, Ricafort expects that the 1-day to 30-day tenors will also “reflect the true cost of funds as determined by market forces every day.”

Ricafort said this shift will particularly benefit shorter tenors which he said are not as dynamic and market-determined as they should be.

“[This will also] effectively transmit monetary policy, especially the key local policy rate, now at a 16-year high of 6.25 percent in a more dynamic and market/determined manner every business/trading day to reflect the true cost of funds for both borrowers and lenders in the market/economy, thereby promoting greater transparency and efficiency in the market,” Ricafort said.

