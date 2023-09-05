Ateneo Blue Eagles shoot for win No. 4 vs Perpetual Help Altas

UNBEATEN Ateneo faces its toughest test so far as it battles National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) champion University of Perpetual Help System DALTA in a key matchup in the V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge Wednesday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Blue Eagles, who’s keenly awaited clash with their archrivals De La Salle Green Spikers last Friday was postponed because of the bad weather, face the Altas at 4 p.m. of another four-game bill.

Ateneo tries add Perpetual Help to its list of victims that include the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals, San Beda Red Lions and Far Eastern University Tamaraws.

Perpetual Help, on the other hand, seeks to break a 2-2 card to bolster its semifinals drive in the tournament organized by Sports Vision and backed by Bola.TV, Beyond Active Wear, Asics and Mikasa.

In the other men’s clash at 2 p.m., National University and De La Salle, toting identical 2-1 cards, dispute solo third behind Ateneo and idle University of Santo Tomas (4-1).

The Bulldogs are expected to play inspired ball with the return of coach Dante Alinsunurin, who guided Choco Mucho to a bronze medal finish in the VTV Cup in Vietnam recently.

In women’s play, NCAA rivals College of Saint Benilde tangles with Mapua University at 10 a.m. while Perpetual Help tests National Athletic Association of Schools, Colleges and Universities champion Enderun Colleges’ mettle at 12 noon.

The Lady Blazers go for their third straight win as they try to gain on joint unbeaten leaders FEU and UE (5-0) while the Mapua side aims to bounce back from its four-set loss to University of the East last August 23 that dropped them to 1-2.

The Lady Altas (2-2) also hope to rebound from their tough five-set setback to the Lady Warriors last Aug. 30 as they mix it up with the Lady Titans, who have a 1-2 card.

Games are aired on Solar Sports, the V-League’s official website and Bola.TV’s app.