USAID pours in P283M to help DepEd address PHL education problems

THE United States government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), poured in P283 million ($5 million) for a project to help the Philippine Department of Education (DepEd) address education challenges, including boosting its capacity to assess the quality of education among Filipino learners.

With the support of various implementing partners, USAID’s five-year project, “Improving Learning Outcomes for the Philippines” or ILO-Ph, will aid DepEd in designing, implementing, and evaluating its full range of education programs, from early childhood education to workforce development.

“As an enduring friend, partner, and ally, the US government, through USAID, will continue to work with local partners to make quality education accessible to all educators and learners wherever they are in the Philippines so we can build stronger and more prosperous communities,” USAID Philippines Deputy Education Director Yvette Malcioln said.

Through ILO-Ph, USAID will provide DepEd with on-demand technical assistance, regular consultations, and trainings to improve its strategic communications and data analysis systems.

This will enable DepEd to better track the progress of Filipino learners in standardized examinations and measure learning recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ILO-Ph will also support DepEd in conducting policy-relevant research to help Filipino educators enhance their teaching methods and positively impact learning outcomes.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte called the new partnership a “significant milestone” that would strengthen DepEd’s goal of addressing basic education challenges under its new “MATATAG: Bansang Makabata, Batang Makabansa” agenda.

“The impact of policy-relevant research and technical assistance on educators and young learners can be profound,” Duterte said, in remarks delivered by DepEd Assistant Secretary G.H. Ambat during the launch.

Such, Duterte said, can “alter the fate of their future and consequently, the course of our nation.”

“In the face of challenges and changes, initiatives like ILO-Ph offer hope and inspiration. I wholeheartedly support this noble project and encourage all stakeholders to tap into its transformative potential,” she said.