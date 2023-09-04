Tablescaping Inspiration: 3 Creative Ways to Style Your Table with Wilcon

Tablescaping, also referred to as table styling or table setting, has long been admired during grand occasions like weddings and debuts, frequently taking place in event venues across the Philippines. However, with a rising number of Filipinos embracing a do-it-yourself (DIY) mindset, this art has found its way into our homes.

Many families and individuals nowadays prefer celebrating occasions at home instead of dining out at restaurants. It’s all about cost-efficiency, intimacy, and renowned Filipino hospitality. They can create a warm and welcoming atmosphere by hosting at home, making their guests feel exclusive and valued.

3 Tablescaping Trends to be Inspired and Experiment With

Table styling may seem like a lot, but fear not! With adequate items and combinations, DIY tablescaping at home can be as easy as 1, 2, 3 – in no time!

We’ll provide three inspirational tablescaping themes you can effortlessly craft yourself or as a delightful family activity. Your guests will share the beauty of your creation on their Instagram posts once they visit your home! And the best part? You can find all these items at Wilcon Depot! So, let’s get started and turn your tablescaping vision into a reality with the help of Wilcon Depot.

Timeless Elegance Meets Rustic Allure

The rustic style has maintained its trendiness over a considerable period, particularly as a popular choice for tablescaping at events, notably weddings. But why not extend the allure of rustic elegance to your own living space?

To effortlessly craft a rustic tablescaping setting, begin by draping your table with a neutral-colored tablecloth. Elevate this foundation with the exquisite Heim Maska Round Placemats in a rich gold hue, infusing a touch of elegance.

Capture the essence of rustic charm with a modern twist by incorporating the Heim Galib 4pc Dinner Plates (10.5in) and Heim Galib 4pc Side Plates (7.5in) in pad prints for a rustic and contemporary fusion.

For captivating centerpieces that evoke the ambiance of a vintage garden, consider featuring the enchanting Heim Potted Pink Flower Artificial Plant.

Additional tips:

You may add a touch of greenery to your tablescape with the Heim Artificial Pulidonis Potted Plant. This will bring a natural element to your table requires no maintenance, and making it the perfect addition for your tablescape decor.

And to balance the style, a simple yet classic Heim Decanter Set with a pitcher and four glasses will create that timeless rustic table style to life, an ideal choice for romantic dinners or an intimate birthday celebration during dinner hours.

Sunshine Bliss: Yellow & Blue Summer Tablescape

Are you aware of the typical item found in most households? It’s a collection of blue and white dinnerware! But have you ever considered using these pieces to create a summer-inspired tablescape?

To achieve this look, begin by laying a white or blue-and-white table runner on your dining table, then introduce a touch of Nordic aesthetics with the Heim Yellow and White Ceramic Vase, adorned with white and yellow flowers as the centerpiece. Enhance the arrangement by positioning your blue and white plates atop silver Heim Maska Round Placemats. To round off your summer-themed table setting, incorporate the elegance of the Heim Ritva 6-Piece Spoon and Fork Set. Ideal for an intimate family gathering, special occasions such as Mother’s Day, or a small summer birthday luncheon! Can you now feel the summer bliss?

A Refreshing Yellow and Green Palette for Spring Vibes

Adding green elements to homes is increasingly popular because of the refreshing feeling they bring. Try placing green tablecloths and napkins on your table to create a spring-inspired scene.

For a simple and pleasing table setup, match these green fabrics with the Heim Rosemary Potted Plant and the Heim Artificial Yellow Golden Glory Potted Plant. This combination will instantly remind you of spring. Complete the look using the classic Safdie Dinner Plates in both 9-inch and 10.5-inch sizes, maintaining an elegant yet understated table arrangement. There you have it—a Refreshing Yellow and Green Palette capturing the essence of spring. This style goes well with your family’s Sunday breakfasts or welcoming friends and neighbors during the day.

Making Every Occasion Special and Artistic

Tablescaping can be an art that requires some learning and planning, but it can be fun and stress-free with the right items. Wilcon Depot offers Nobizzi, a brand that provide scaping-ready materials. Visit Wilcon Depot or browse our online shop for ideas, watch tablescaping reels and TikTok videos, and visit Pinterest to unleash the tablescaping master in you!

