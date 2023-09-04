Senate tackles DepEd’s confidential funds, 12-fold rise in textbook budget

A SENATE Finance subcommittee on Monday opened its scrutiny of the 2024 budget of the Department of Education, but Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros sought an explanation on how the P150 million it sought in “confidential funds” would help it fulfill its mandate to provide a solid basic education for Filipino children without duplicating the work of security agencies.

For his part, Minority Leader Koko Pimentel asked DepEd to justify the spikes in certain items in its proposed 2024 budget, especially the 12-fold (from P998 million to P12 billion) increase in the outlay for textbooks, and the doubling of the school-based feeding program budget from P5.6 billion to P11.7 billion.

Officials led by Vice President and DepEd Secretary Sara Z. Duterte explained that the school-based feeding program needs bigger funding because they extended the period for the program from just 120 days to 188 days, or the entire school days calendar. This, she explained, is meant to prevent the 1.6 million children at risk of malnutrition and stunting from sliding back to these should their parents be unable to sustain them “because of a reduction in their caloric intake.”

As for the textbooks, Assistant Secretary Gina Gonong explained to Pimentel that the textbooks fund swelled 12 times because they are working “under the new curriculum” and because they are fully implementing the ideal textbook-student ratio of 1:1.

To this, Pimentel wondered aloud why the DepEd is rushing to roll out new books under its new curriculum, when in fact, it is still awaiting the results of the Edcom II and other similar curricular reviews.

He and the other senators appeared satisfied, though, with the justification of the doubled school-feeding budget, given that stunting has been identified as leading risk to the well-being of future generations, and is deemed a threat to productivity and competitiveness of the labor force.

In her opening statement at the Senate panel’s DepEd budget hearing, presiding Senator Pia Cayetano first welcomed Vice President and DepEd Secretary Duterte, the heads of the attached agencies, DepEd undersecretaries other officials and staff.

On the subcommittee agenda were the proposed budgets under fiscal year 2024 of the National Expenditure Program (NEP) of DepEd and its attached agencies:

■ For DepEd Office of the Secretary, in the NEP,P712,444,092,000;

In the National Academy of Sports, it’s P195,167,000;

■ In the National Book Development Board, P128,471,000;

For the National Council for Children’s Television, it is P62,080,000;

■ For the National Museum of the Philippines, it is P1,014,202,000;

■ For the Philippine High School for the Arts, it is P98,241,000; and

■ For the Early Childhood Care and Development Council, it is P221,166,000.

Confidential funds

Duterte, meanwhile, explained to Hontiveros that DepEd needs its P150-million confidential funds to carry out its mandate to provide “accessible, equitable, quality basic education” by providing “a safe and enabling environment for learners and safe space for teaching and nonteaching personnel.”

Duterte explained also that the DepEd must protect learners and personnel from the threats of insurgency, terrorism, violent extremism and gangsterism, as well as child pornography.

Hontiveros earlier also raised the controversial ‘confidential funds’ of the Office of the Vice President used in the last quarter of 2022: “How can they validly transfer funds to an allocation that doesn’t exist in the first place?”

“If the report is true, someone should be liable for the unauthorized and clearly illegal transfer of funds to the Office of the Vice President [OVP] in 2022. These serious allegations and reports demand immediate investigation,” said Hontiveros, partly in Filipino.

Hontiveros noted that there was no “confidential fund” item for OVP in 2022 na to which the funds could be transferred. “In the General Appropriations Act [GAA] for 2022, there were zero items for any confidential funds earmarked for the Office of the Vice President. So, was there a ghost transfer?”

She added, “while it is true that the law allows the President – among certain other officials—to realign or transfer appropriations which have become ‘savings,’ these savings cannot augment a non-existent item in the GAA.”