SB19 lights up Boston’s House of Blues in JVKE’s tour finale

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS—P-Pop sensations SB19 set the stage ablaze as guest performers at the final leg of JVKE’s “What Tour Feels Like” tour. The event took place at the iconic House of Blues, situated just across the street from the legendary Fenway Park.



As the third opening act of the night, SB19 captivated the audience with high-energy performances of hits “Gento”, “Bazinga”, “I Want You” and “Crimzone.” As if that’s not enough, the evening reached its pinnacle when the boys returned to the stage together with JVKE to perform, “Golden Hour.” The House of Blues was bursting at the seams, with fans screaming and jumping throughout the entire evening as SB19 and JVKE delivered a show-stopping rendition of the chart-topping track.



JVKE, known for his infectious energy, didn’t disappoint as he treated the audience to a dynamic setlist of crowd favorites, unreleased tracks, and even new songs created during the show. Following the mesmerizing solo performance of “Golden Hour,” JVKE expressed his gratitude to the special guests by surprising the crowd with an encore of the hit song with SB19. As the final chords of the encore filled the venue and confetti rained down from the ceiling, the magical atmosphere was further punctuated when SB19 and JVKE joined the ecstatic crowd for a memorable selfie, capping a remarkable night.



SB19’s guest appearance at the House of Blues during the “What Tour Feels Like” tour highlighted the profound connection between artists and their fans. This unforgettable night was a validation to the power of music to unite people from all corners of the globe and create lasting memories.

Image credits: Troi Santos





