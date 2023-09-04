PN, Malaysian Navy hold week-long naval exercises

As part of its efforts to enhance its cooperation and interoperability with its Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) counterparts, the Philippine Navy (PN) will be hosting the 24th iteration of “MALPHI LAUT” from September 4 to 8.

The activities will be held at the Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao’s (NFEM) area of jurisdiction and aims to enhance combined planning, tactical and operational level training and level up interoperability between the two naval services.

“This week-long maritime training activity will involve sailors and naval special operations forces from the RMN and PN operating jointly on land, air, and at sea,” NFEM spokesperson Lt. Cmdr. Jerome Bryan Mauring said in a statement issued on Sunday.

He added this iteration marks the first conduct of maritime training activity (MTA) series in the Eastern Mindanao area of responsibility.

Mauring said an “arrival ceremony” was tendered to the participating RMN ships, KD Selangor (F176), its newest generation patrol, and KD Sundang (112), a littoral mission ship, at Captain Feranil Pier, Naval Station Felix Apolinario, Panacan, Davao City on September 3.

“The RMN delegation was received by the Commander, Naval Task Force 71, Captain Constancio Arturo M. Reyes Jr., together with the commanding officers of the participating PN vessels,” he added.

Afterwards, an operations planning was conducted at NFEM headquarters in Davao City where the harbor and at-sea activities designed to allow both navies to undertake complex maritime training, utilizing diverse naval platforms and operating areas.

The PN and RMN’s collaboration has served as a cornerstone for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The PN and RMN are committed to strengthen their longstanding alliance, reinforce maritime security efforts, and address common border threats and challenges.