Philippine durian to debut in China-ASEAN Expo

THE Philippine durian will make its debut in the upcoming China-Asean Expo (CAEXPO) in Nanning City in southern China.

Chinese Ambassador to Manila Huang Xilian said the Philippines will once again join the CAEXPO, which will be held on September 16-20.

CAEXPO, now in its 20th year, is the biggest annual trade event between China and ASEAN. It aims to boost trade and investment between China and 10 member countries of Asean including the Philippines.

“The Philippines has regarded the CAEXPO as a touchstone for our products to enter the Chinese market, and specially featured for the first time this year are the well-loved Philippine durians,” Ambassador Huang said in his Facebook post.

Last April, 18 tons of fresh durian from Davao Region were exported to Shanghai, marking the first time Philippine durian has entered the Chinese market.

Aside from the debut of the Philippine durian, CAEXPO will also feature Philippine products.

A total of 16 enterprises will be present to promote food and beverage, home accessories, palm oil and other specialty products.

The Philippine pavilion will have 20 booths.

According to Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), Tuguegarao will be featured as the “City of Charm” for the year.

Tuguegarao City Mayor Rosario Maila Ting-Que will personally lead the promotion of her city as an investment hub for Chinese and southeast Asian businesses.

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) will also join to promote the 400 “world-class and ready-to-occupy economic zones” for interested Chinese and Asean investors.

The Philippines will also host an investment forum for special economic zone investment priorities and preferential policies to Chinese investors, Huang added.

Huang said PEZA, CITEM and Philippine exhibitors will benefit from the on-site “one-for-one” trade matching service of CAEXPO.

“With the Philippines becoming the largest source of bananas and pineapples in China and China being the largest trading partner for seven consecutive years, I hope we not only see the success of the CAEXPO but also for our Filipino friends to gain more benefits through this year’s slated activities in the expo,” Huang said.