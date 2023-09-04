PBBM congratulates new Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. congratulated Srettha Thavisin, who is set to officially become the 30th Prime Minister of Thailand on Tuesday.



In a post in his X account, formerly Twitter, the Marcos said he is open to strengthening the country’s diplomatic ties with Thailand through its new prime minister.



“I look forward to working with you in strengthening Philippines-Thailand relations, which celebrates its milestone 75th Anniversary next year,” Marcos said.



“Our government is committed to deepening the long-standing friendship between the Filipino and Thai peoples,” he added.



Marcos issued the statement prior to his departure to Jakarta, Indonesia to attend the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) Summit from September 5 to 7.



Srettha is unlikely to participate on the first day of the Summit since he is scheduled to take his oath of office before Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn then deliver a policy address to Thailand’s parliament on Tuesday.



He was able to assume his new position after he was able to secure royal approval for it last Friday.