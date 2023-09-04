Neda: Rice price cap temporary, necessary

SETTING a temporary ceiling price on rice will give Filipinos a much-needed reprieve in terms of high inflation as well as discourage hoarding, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

In a statement issued after the President set a price ceiling on the country’s staple, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan backed the issuance of Executive Order No. 39 mandating a price ceiling of P41 per kilo for regular-milled rice and P45 per kilo of well-milled rice. (full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/09/02/pbbm-sets-nationwide-cap-on-rice-price/).

Government economists have in the past usually frowned on price ceilings, saying they distorted market economics and punish only small rice retailers, not big-time traders and profiteers. However, the Neda chief stressed that the Marcos EO issued on Friday is a temporary option, and is part of a whole slew of measures to temper the spikes in prices of the staple.

Balisacan said the country still had enough rice supply for the third quarter and the upcoming harvest season will ensure that the country has sufficient supply of rice for the rest of the year.

“The imposition of a price ceiling on rice is not a standalone initiative. Law enforcement authorities continue their valiant efforts to crack down on individuals who hoard, excessively profit from, smuggle, or participate in rice cartels,” Balisacan said.

“We are confident that the imposition of a price ceiling is only a temporary measure. We expect the rice harvest to commence soon and anticipate that other initiatives will produce the desired result,” he added.

Balisacan said rice prices are high because the country is currently “facing difficult times” particularly because of the Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) phenomenon which he considered “a major disruptor” as extreme weather events significantly affected agriculture, especially rice.

The Neda chief said the ENSO intensified the Southwest Monsoon which would result in “below-normal rainfall towards the end of the year in many countries along the Pacific.”

Another factor preventing the country from sourcing cheaper rice is “the trade-restricting protectionist behavior of certain rice-exporting countries.” This includes India, which imposed a ban on its non-basmati rice exports to ensure that rice prices are low in the domestic market.

“The aggressive move of rice-importing countries to secure supply have resulted in a decrease in the volume of rice being traded and expected to be traded in the global market.

The Government’s priority amid this situation is to ensure that the country has an ample supply of affordable rice,” Balisacan said.

FEF: Tariffs, not caps as tool

Meanwhile, the Foundation for Economic Freedom (FEF) expressed its disagreement with the issuance of EO 39. The group of local economists said it is more important to bring down rice tariffs than set price ceilings on rice.

FEF said import tariffs which are currently set at 35 percent for rice imports from Asean countries should be lifted or reduced to 10 percent to “immediately” bring down rice prices.

“The government can afford to lower rice tariffs because the mandatory P10 billion allocation for the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund [RCEF] as stipulated by the Rice Tariffication Law [RTL], has already been achieved,” FEF said.

It noted a recent report by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) revealed that tariff revenues from rice import stand at a healthy P16.8 billion as of August 23.

“The government may restore the tariff rates back to 35 percent when the demand and supply situation stabilizes and if the onset of the harvest season results in falling rice prices,” it added.

The economists said setting a price cap will cause hoarding; create a “black market” for the staple; and give unscrupulous traders a means to cheat unsuspecting consumers by mixing inferior broken rice with regular- and well-milled rice.

FEF also said the price cap can also cause suffering on the part of lower-income consumers when regular-milled rice becomes less available in markets at a controlled price and is passed on as well-milled rice by traders.

Food inflation hurts poor

The poorest households are especially sensitive to increases in food prices, especially rice. Based on the Consumer Price Index for the bottom 30 percent of households, food accounts for 51.38 percent of the basket of goods and rice accounts for 17.87 percent.

This situation becomes more dire knowing that poor households could not afford to buy in bulk. This is one of the ways that poor Filipinos pay a “poverty premium” as disclosed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) last week. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/08/25/poor-pay-poverty-premium-in-phl-aspac-adb-report/)

FEF also said EO 39 will harm farmers because traders will use the price cap to justify lowering their buying prices for palay.

The group of economists said traders may also refuse to buy palay from the farmers as they will lose money due to the high farmgate price of palay.

“The price cap will harm the entire economy because it will not be effective in solving the demand-supply gap and arresting increasing food price inflation,” FEF said.

“It will only aggravate the current tight rice supply situation into a full-blown rice crisis. An Executive Order cannot repeal the law of supply and demand,” it added.

Apart from lowering tariffs, FEF also recommended the amendment of the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Law (CARL) to increase the farmland retention limit which is set at 5 hectares to an economically viable 24 hectares.

Because of CARL, average farm sizes have fallen to one hectare or less. The country needs bigger and better-managed farms to increase agricultural productivity, thereby increasing supply and reducing food prices.

Increasing domestic food production through commercial agriculture is the key to meeting the challenge of meeting the food requirements of an increasing population and solving the country’s malnutrition problem.