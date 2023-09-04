Military holds bilateral, multilateral activity to boost defense capability

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Monday announced it would continue to conduct “bilateral and multilateral activities” that will enhance its capabilities of defending the country’s sovereignty and national territory.

It made the statement after it announced that Philippine and US warships are conducting a “bilateral sail” in Philippine waters located west of Palawan.

“The AFP shall continue to be involved in bilateral and multilateral activities that will contribute to the AFP’s capability development to perform its mission of protecting the country’s national sovereignty and national territory,” AFP public affairs office chief Lt. Col. Enrico Gil Ileto said in a statement.

Deployed for the bilateral sail activities were the Philippine Navy’s guided-missile frigate, BRP Jose Rizal (FF-150) and the US Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114).

“The activity is done under the Mutual Defense Board–Security Engagement Board framework that aims to develop operational interoperability between the navies of the two countries,” Ileto added. He said the AFP’s Western Command Naval Task Force 41 and the US 7th Fleet will carry out a “division tactics” rehearsal, enhancing interoperability between the two navies.

“In particular, this event aims to provide an opportunity for the Philippine Navy and the US Indo-Pacific Navy to test and refine existing maritime doctrine and demonstrate their defense capabilities in line with the shared commitment of upholding peace and security in the Indo-Pacific Region,” Ileto said.