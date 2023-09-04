Military commanders of Japan, US, PHL, Australia fly over SCS

MILITARY commanders of the Philippines, United States, Japan and Australia flew over the South China Sea on board a US maritime patrol aircraft last week.

The US Indo-Pacific Command identified the military leaders as:

■ Vice Adm. Toribio Adaci; Philippine Navy Flag Officer in Command;

■ Commodore Juario Marayag, Philippine Navy Naval Air Wing Commander;

■ Brig. Gen. Erick Quijada Escarcha, Philippine Air Force Tactical Operations Wing West commander.

■ Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, US 7th Fleet;

■ Lt. Gen. Greg Bilton, Australian Defence Force Chief of Joint Operations ; and

■ Vice Adm. SAITO Akira, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Commander-in-Chief Self-Defense Fleet .

These military commanders embarked on a flight over the South China Sea on board a US Navy P-8A maritime patrol aircraft on August 26.

“During the flight, they were able to observe the maritime environment and discuss ways to increase interoperability, preserve regional stability, and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement.

The navies of US, Australia and Japan also held port calls in Manila —Australia’s landing helicopter dock ship HMAS Canberra (L02), Japan’s helicopter-carrying destroyer JS Izumo (DDH-183) and the US’ amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6). Prior to the overflight, the four met in Manila to “further grow the cooperation” among the four armed forces.

During the meeting, Thomas emphasized the importance of like-minded nations working together in the air and on the sea to support a peaceful, secure and prosperous region. Further, he opened the engagement by explaining he was, “honored to sail and operate side-by-side each of you here today.”

“Our relationship with the Philippines is one of our most enduring,” Thomas said. “There’s no country more aware of the threats being posed in the South China Sea. Every nation benefits from a free and open Indo-Pacific. We will continue to strengthen our partnerships and look for more creative ways to operate together.”

“Australia, Japan, the Philippines, United States, and the rest of the Pacific partner nations are committed to maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region while adhering to the Law of the Sea,” Thomas said. “When we operate together, we demonstrate the importance of the freedom of navigation and reinforce the prosperity of all nations who rely on these critical waterways.”