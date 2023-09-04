Marcos urged to slash import duties amid farm-subsidy bid

DEPUTY Speaker and Batangas Rep. Ralph G. Recto called on President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. last Monday to temporarily reduce import duties to help farmers affected by the implementation of the president’s Executive Order 39, which imposes a nationwide price ceiling on rice.

The move is expected to give Congress more time as lawmakers study the amendments to Republic Act 11203 (Rice Tariffication Law) to authorize direct cash assistance to farmers.

In a statement, Recto noted that the farmgate prices of palay immediately dropped from P23 to P19 per kilo after Marcos issued EO 39.

“If half of the forecast rice harvest is affected this year—about 10 million metric tons—farmers will lose P40 billion in the harvest season. How can we compensate for their losses?” the lawmaker was quoted in the statement as saying.

According to Recto, compensation or assistance for farmers can be taken from the P38.56-billion rice import tariff collections from January 1, 2022, to August 26, 2023.

The former Socioeconomic Planning Secretary said the Bureau of Customs (BOC) is collecting P80 million a day from the 35-percent import duty on rice.

Straight to pockets

RECTO said tariff collections, however, are pooled under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) and issued to farmers as indemnity for market losses. He said these plowbacks are mostly in the form of equipment and inputs purchased by the Department of Agriculture and “does not include conditional cash transfers or direct payouts to farmers.”

“Since cash transfer is not on the menu, the government is denied the flexibility to undertake rapid-response relief that will ease the plight of farmers during exigencies. Kung sino pa ang mahirap at walang makain, sila pa ang magbebenta ng pagkain sa itinakdang halaga,” he added.

The RCEF shall have, by law (RA 11203, have an annual appropriation of P10 billion over the next six years. The fund would be sourced from revenues on rice-import tariffs collected by the BOC.

The fund is allocated to the following component programs: mechanization (P5 billion); seeds (P3 billion); extension (P1 billion); and, credit (P1 billion).

With this, Recto said Congress should amend Section 13 of RA 11203 to authorize direct cash payments, using past RCEF collections, to farmers.

“Straight to their pockets; straight to their stomachs,” the solon said.

Limited period

ACCORDING to Recto, the reduction in import duties can be temporary.

“Not forever, but for a limited period that will not hurt any stakeholder,” he said. “Because Congress will adjourn on September 29, the President (can) pull the trigger on Section 7 of the Rice Tariffication Law and reduce import duty rates on rice.”

Recto considers these actions as “the urgent division of labor” between legislative and executive.

Section 7 RA 11203 allows the President to “increase, reduce, revise, or adjust existing rates of import duty up to the bound rate committed by the Philippines under the WTO [World Trade Organization] Agreement on Agriculture and under the Atiga [Asean Trade in Goods Agreement], including any necessary change in classification applicable to the importation of rice.”

The law has several caveats: “the power herein delegated to the President shall only be exercised when Congress is not in session; provided, further, that any order issued by the President adjusting the applied tariff rates shall take effect 15 days after publication.”

Likewise, the law provides that “in the event of any imminent or forecasted shortage, or such other situation requiring government intervention, the President is empowered, for a limited period and/or a specified volume, to allow the importation at a lower applied tariff rate to address the situation. Such order shall take effect immediately and can only be issued when Congress is not in session.”

Earlier, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said that the House of Representatives will study the amendments to the RTL so that government can use collected unappropriated funds and tariffs as cash assistance for farmers and import subsidies.

“We will study all means possible of oversight. We will use RCEP to help our farmers,” Romualdez said. “Maybe we can use part of the fund, so we can subsidize the importation to bring down the price, either directly or indirectly.”