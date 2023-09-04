Loud noise over WPS masks pitiful P80M for KIG

AMID tensions in the West Philippine Sea and despite the loud protests of lawmakers, the government is only allocating P80 million to improve military facilities on Pag-asa Island in Kalayaan, Palawan, next year.

For all the loud noises the government makes in defending what is ours in the West Philippine Sea, Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto said it seems that the funds it is proposing in the 2024 national budget for the Kalayaan islands is a mere pittance.

The lawmaker said, “Who would have thought that the government would be proposing a budget that small for a frontline military outpost in the middle of an area rife with tension?”

For 2024, Recto noted a measly P80 million insofar as itemized expenditures in the 2024 budget bill go.

“Only two projects. One costing P40 million for the construction of an igloo-style ammunition storage and another P40 million for a new two-story military personnel barracks,” he said.

Recto said these two projects are found in the P3.8-billion “Tatag ng Imprastraktura para sa Kapayapaan at Seguridad Program “ or TIKAS program, under DPWH.

The share of Pag-asa Island, which hosts the Rancudo Air Station and Liwanag Naval Station, translates to a mere 2.1 percent of TIKAS funds.

“I hope there are more funds or lumpsum funds in the budget [for Pag-asa Island], like the P50 billion AFP Modernization Fund for 2024, or perhaps in the proposed capital outlays of the Navy (P5 billion) and the Air Force (P3.25 billion),” he added.

“Maagnas ang airstrip ng Rancudo Air Station doon. Kailangan ng shore protection. Ngunit hindi man lang natilamsikan ng P215 billion in proposed flood control funds, na kabilang ang coastal protection projects, for 2024,” he said.

[The airstrip of Rancudo Air Station will just melt away. It needs shore protection. And yet it didn’t get even a drizzle of the P215 billion in proposed flood control funds, where the coastal protection projects for 2024 are lodged].

The P80 million is a small amount compared to the P15.9 billion fund for the feasibility studies of the DPWH, he added.

He said the P80 million is also small when compared to the P15.2 billion of road safety and maintenance projects to be funded from the extract of the Motor Vehicle User’s Charge (MVUC).

“If P80 million is all there is, then we will be spending more for road guardrails than on an island that guards our interest in the disputed area,” he lamented.

“Our occupation of Pag-asa is unchallenged. Conventional wisdom dictates that we transform an island we physically possess into a bulwark,” Recto added.