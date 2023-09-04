JXYB heads to Red Bull Dance Your Style World Championship

LOURIES DZHTINE “JXYB” BERNARDINO lorded over Saturday’s Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals with his unique Krumping technique and personality to earn the ticket to the World Finals in Frankfurt, Germany, in November.

“Red Bull Dance Your Style is really challenging. In a normal battle, you only have to please three judges but here, you have hundreds, even thousands of people to please,” Bernardino said.

Red Bull Dance Your Style is a unique one-on-one showdown with the crowd as the only judge. The event was staged at 5th Avenue Bonifacio High Street with eight finalists from the Cebu and Manila mixing it up against eight wildcards.

“So what I did was to show my skills and at the same time enjoy it, and hope that I got to reach the crowd,” said the Manila eliminations winner Bernardino. “With that they see my soul with my performance.”

Bernardino beat Mickey Paolo Yatar in the semifinals to set himself up for the championship-winning performance.

“Mickey has so much crowd control. He knows how to please an audience and that’s something I look up at him for,” he said. “Something I also want to develop for my future performances.”

Bernardino also faced off with wildcards “Heidra” and “O-shady,” who brought out a range of hip-hop and pop grooves, but the finale performance against fellow krumper Juan “BLVCKZIK” Carlo De Leon brought out the largest cheers in an adrenaline-pumping one-on-one where Bernardino ran off stage and through the center crowd, catching every beat and transforming the energy and applause into a routine made to remember.

Red Bull dance consultant Lema Diaz says Red Bull has partnered with the best of the Philippine dance community for the event.

“We work with the best of mainstream and underground dancers and we have the full support of Red Bull and of our partners for this journey,” Diaz said. “We also know that there are so many skilled dancers in the Philippines that can compete globally.”

Bernardino said the World Finals would not only mean endless training, but also collaboration with the Philippine dance community.

“I’ll look to the many inspiring people from the Philippine dance community,” he said. “We are so advanced here in dancing I know that I may still lose in other, maybe even smaller, battles locally.”

JXYB is set to represent the Philippines on the global stage this November in Germany.